$3.73 million Michigan Lottery Lotto 47 winning ticket sold in Clarkston

A Michigan Lottery player is a millionaire after winning the $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday night, according to the Michigan Lottery.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The ticket was sold at the Sunoco gas station, 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.

This is the seventh time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won:

Jan. 19, 2022: $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren.

Feb. 9, 2022: $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, G5237 Detroit St. in Flint.

April 20, 2022: $3.39 million jackpot won at the Meijer gas station, 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis.

May 7, 2022: $1.2 million jackpot won at the Sunrise Store, 6078 North Clare Ave. in Harrison.

June 18, 2022: $1.85 million jackpot won at Tom’s Market, 465 South St. in Ortonville.

The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836 to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Follow Detroit Free Press on Twitter (@freep), Instagram (@detroitfreepress), TikTok (@detroitfreepress) and like us on Facebook (@detroitfreepress).

Contact Amy Huschka: ahuschka@freepress.com or follow her on Twitter (@aetmanshuschka).

Stay connected and stay informed. Become a subscriber.