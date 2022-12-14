Here's how Huntington basketball's Mack Jones became a 700-game winner

Mack Jones has been coaching up folks for a long, long time – 34 years, to be exact.

And the coaching extends beyond the teenagers under his watchful eye during his basketball tenure at Woodlawn and Huntington. He also coached up his Huntington predecessor, Marvin Alexander , who currently works as the Caddo Parish Public Schools system’s district transformation and innovation officer.

“I had just moved to Shreveport and was visiting with Mack when this woman walked by and I asked him who she was,” Alexander said. “He encouraged me to talk to her and even introduced me to her. Mack was the best man in my wedding when I married Deborah 24 years ago.”

The 57-year-old Jones is the dean of basketball coaches in Shreveport-Bossier City, and he recently surpassed a major milestone with win No. 700, currently standing at 703-344. It’s a mark that’s becoming ever harder to reach as coaches come and go more frequently.

“Longevity is definitely the biggest part of it. It’s tough,” Jones said with a chuckle. “I became a head coach at 24 and that was a lot of responsibility for a young guy who was coaching 18- and 19-year-olds.”

Among the young guys on his first Woodlawn team were James Gillyard, who went on to play defensive end at LSU, Cedric Thomas, a Tulane safety, and Tyrone Frazier, a kid with a lot of zest.

“Because I was so close to them in age, we definitely butted heads a lot,” Jones said. “But those guys are in their 50s now and we laugh about it.”

As a young coach, Jones leaned on a number of veterans by mining their minds for every tidbit he could borrow. Willie Stringer, Melvin Jones, James Carter, Walter Jackson, Charles Thrash, Carl Pierson and Alexander were among the elders providing insight.

“They helped me in a lot of ways to become a professional,” Jones said.

When Alexander opted to move into administration at the district level, he tried to coax Jones into coming with him. But Jones said he was a basketball coach and that he would remain so. That’s allowed him to serve as a life coach to guys like Cedric Johnson.

Johnson, who played at Byrd, Huntington and Woodlawn, was struggling when he came under the influence of Jones. Alexander had called Jones and asked him to work with the teenager.

“He was a kid who could have gone either way,” Jones said.

Johnson went on to play college basketball for Mike Vining at Louisiana-Monroe, got a degree and now owns a business in Monroe.

Jones has had three teams advance to the LHSAA Top 28 and numerous other teams make the quarterfinals. Although he’s won multiple district titles and playoff games, he’s still waiting on his first state title. But what bothers him isn’t missed championships, it’s kids who fail to graduate.

“That’s one of my pet peeves. But most of my kids do graduate,” he said. “Whenever graduation comes around, I’m like a kid in the candy store waiting to see my guys walk across the stage and get their diploma. That’s what I see as success.”

With his assistants handling the bulk of the day-to-day coaching duties, Jones hasn’t set a timeline for when he’ll retire.

“My health is good, and God has blessed me with that,” he said. “I still have the fire, so I’m taking it one year at a time.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here's how Huntington basketball's Mack Jones became a 700-game winner