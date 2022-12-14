See school referendum voting results for Little Falls and Saddle Brook

Voters in Saddle Brook and Little Falls rejected proposals from their school districts to borrow money to complete major repairs and upgrades to buildings and programs.

Of the more than a dozen school referendums put to voters on Tuesday in New Jersey, Saddle Brook and Little Falls were two of three rejected by voters. Dover voters also said no to their district's proposal.

Saddle Brook referendum

Saddle Brook's district separated the referendum into three parts, all of which were rejected. As of late Tuesday night, the vote was 1,115 to 599 against Question 1; 1,069 to 627 against Question 2; and 1,131 to 561 against Question 3. Mail-in ballots and provisional ballots were not yet counted.

“While we are disappointed by this outcome, we will carefully consider the community’s feedback and weigh our options for funding needed for building projects. In the meantime, our priority remains providing students with the high-quality education that they deserve and that our community expects,” said Superintendent Toni Violetti in a statement.

The $58.6 million proposal would have received nearly $5 million in state aid if it had been approved.

The improvements in Saddle Brook would have included a middle school addition to serve grades 6-8; two athletic turf fields and lights; safety and security enhancements; infrastructure upgrades; a new Media Center at Helen I. Smith Elementary School; classroom renovations at Washington Elementary School to expand the pre-kindergarten program; interior restoration at Coolidge School; and more space for special services and new programs.

The tax bill for the average assessed home in Saddle Brook of $407,800 would have seen a tax increase of about $23 per month for all three questions.

Little Falls Referendum

The vote in Little Falls was close with 579 votes in favor and 800 against borrowing $29.6 million for upgrades and expansions to disrict schools. This was the second try after voters rejected a $35 million proposal last year.

In an effort to inform voters on the specifics of the referendum, Superintendent Tracey Marinelli boarded a bus for a district-wide tour. She addressed concerns and spoke of how the money would be spent.

The schools have needs, she told them, and the revised measure, which was reduced by about $5.6 million, proposed to replace floors that have buckled and add a library to School No. 2, as well as preschool classrooms for 3- and 4-year-olds, which the state intends to make mandatory eventually.

"While we patiently await the mail-in vote count I am disheartened that it looks as if the voters did not see the importance of the requested projects for the betterment of their community, necessary upgrades to our aging buildings, and most importantly the advancement of the students’ academic programs," Marinelli said Wednesday morning.

Under the proposal, the cost for a median-priced home, assessed at $327,000, would have increased about $27 a month.

Marinelli said she and her team will continue to work "diligently to provide the students of Little Falls a top-notch education." She said plans will be reviewed to find ways to provide "these necessary enhancements." Just because the voters rejected the plan, it "doesn’t mean the problems go away," she said.

The Little Falls proposal included a School 1 cafeteria expansion, a new assembly area/performing arts classrooms, the conversion of an all-purpose room into a full-size gym with bleachers, space for a secure police substation and the paving of a blacktop area. School 2 would have seen eight new classrooms, a library and a new kitchen and cafeteria as well as renovations and more space for music and art instruction. The district would have seen removal of asbestos tiles, new doors with enhanced security, improvements to heating and ventilation.

