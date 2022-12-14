ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

New state law offers relief for some elderly Worcester homeowners

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER - Elderly residents can now defer paying for private street conversions until they sell their homes, thanks to legislation recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Private street betterments are expensive and oftentimes, a hardship for families and homeowners,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said in a statement Monday announcing the legislation.

Russell championed the idea behind the legislation as chairman of the City Council’s Public Works Committee.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the Public Works Committee, the state delegation, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Governor Charlie Baker, for their efforts in making sure this was signed into law for our elderly residents,” Russell continued.

There are about 80 miles of private streets in Worcester, according to Department of Public Works Director Jay Fink, and their condition varies significantly – with many unpaved and full of craters, holes and ruts.

Either the city or residents can propose to make a street public. Requests are sent to the Public Works Committee for a recommendation and then approved or denied by the City Council.

Residents of private streets have historically had two options to pay for the conversion of their street to a public way: upfront or in installments over a 10- or 20-year period, with interest. Either way, it isn't cheap, with costs from $140 to $180 or more per linear foot of frontage.

Last March, Russell requested the city explore drafting a home rule petition to allow for a third way of paying : allowing elderly residents to defer payments on private street conversions until they sell their homes.

Earlier this year, members of the Worcester delegation to the State House introduced a bill to do just that. The bill passed both the House and the Senate and was signed into law Dec. 1.

To be eligible, homeowners must be older than 65 and an owner/occupant of the home, Russell said.

