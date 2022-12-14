ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Nkunku, Moukoko, Ounahi, Gvardiol, Rashford

Manchester United are planning a near £200m double signing next summer to bring in Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sun) Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Bellingham. (Mirror) Chelsea have completed the signing...
The Guardian

Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut

Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

Hudson challenges Cardiff City to follow Robinson's scoring example

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load. Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals. He has also claimed four assists in a side...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action

It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.

