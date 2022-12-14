Read full article on original website
Report: Christopher Vivell Will Be Announced By Chelsea Soon
Chelsea are now on the verge of appointing Christopher Vivell as a new technical director at the club.
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Moises Caicedo
Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Nkunku, Moukoko, Ounahi, Gvardiol, Rashford
Manchester United are planning a near £200m double signing next summer to bring in Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sun) Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Bellingham. (Mirror) Chelsea have completed the signing...
Beau Greaves denied by William O’Connor on her PDC world darts debut
Beau Greaves’ highly anticipated debut at the PDC world championship ended in a hard-fought defeat to William O’Connor at London’s Alexandra Palace. The 18-year-old Greaves, ranked second on the women’s order of merit, is one of the sport’s rising stars but was the underdog against her Irish opponent, ranked 36th in the world and making his sixth consecutive Ally Pally appearance. Greaves started in breathtaking fashion, however, taking the first leg with a 120 checkout.
Anderson suggests England’s aggression can pose Australia problems in Ashes
Jimmy Anderson, who will sit out the third Test in Pakistan, said of Australia: ‘I’m sure they’ll try to come back just as hard as they can’ in next year’s Ashes
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Tillman, Juranovic, Roma, Cho, Rowles, Paterson, Sheffield Wednesday
United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun) Malik Tillman...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC
Hudson challenges Cardiff City to follow Robinson's scoring example
Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson has praised the impact of top scorer Callum Robinson and challenged others to share the goalscoring load. Robinson joined at the end of the summer transfer window from West Bromwich Albion and has scored four goals. He has also claimed four assists in a side...
France boosted as Varane, Konaté and Coman return to training after virus
France hope they have contained a virus that had swept through their camp after all 24 fit players reported for training on the eve of the World Cup final
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 44-14 Bulls - Luke Cowan-Dickie hat-trick in bonus-point win
Tries: Ewers, Cowan-Dickie (3), Slade. Kata Pens: J Simmonds (2); Cons: J Simmonds (4) Tries: Jacobs, C Smith Cons: Steyn (2) Exeter Chiefs thrashed the Bulls to claim a bonus-point victory in the Heineken Champions Cup at Sandy Park. Former England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie grabbed a hat-trick of tries as...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action
It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.
