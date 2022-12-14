For the many hearings throughout the legal process, North Shore Animal League America made its presence known, showing up at the courthouse in force with signs expressing their frustration and outrage. Animal League America leadership and staff submitted impact statements on behalf of the helpless victims and were in attendance for the sentencing. On October 26, 2022, Knoller was sentenced to a year in jail, (a year for each fatality, to be served concurrently) followed by five years of probation. Knoller must also undergo mental health treatment and is banned from owning an animal for 50 years. A dog parent herself, Judge Corrigan was particularly horrified by Knoller’s actions, and expressed dismay that she was limited to the maximum sentence for this violation under New York State law. Judge Corrigan also stipulated that she would be overseeing his probation personally.

