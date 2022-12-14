Wow. This video broke my heart. He came off as a very genuine character that brightened up a room. This epidemic of suicides is really hard to understand...
I am broken in this moment of discovery that such a young person only sees suicide as there only option for relief of there feelings and thoughts. I know the pain of loss through suicide as my son also died by suicide at age 40. Such a permanent painful ending for what is often a treatable situation and so many ways to treat or help dealing with life's struggles. There IS help out here, reach out it could save a life. There are really hard days ahead for his family, please lift them up and send love. BTW the question of "why" never goes away.
I’m shocked and so sad!! He always seemed so happy and just like a nice guy. Guess no one knows what anyone is going through in their private life. RIP Twitch!
Comments / 73