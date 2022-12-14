Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
‘A blessing’: In full-circle moment, Adam Todd named Durham Rescue Mission Director
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development. Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand. “My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad...
cbs17
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
visitraleigh.com
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area
A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
cbs17
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
cbs17
When the heroes need care: Raleigh Fire Department’s psychologist helps firefighters’ emotional health
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders. “Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.
'My heart sank': Raleigh mom gets swindled out of $280 buying gift for son online
RALEIGH, N.C. — With inflation driving up the price of gifts many shoppers are turning to resale sites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp or Craigslist, but buyer beware. A Raleigh mom was swindled out of $280 while trying to buy a gaming gift for her son. Natalie Lee wishes she...
cbs17
Scratch-off at Walmart leads to $100,000 early Christmas gift for Holly Springs nurse
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A nurse from Holly Springs was in the Christmas spirit Friday morning as she shopped the aisles of Walmart for those on her shopping list. That was just before stumbling upon the ultimate gift herself. Berra Sen, 60, who just ended a shift as...
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
cbs17
Raleigh man experiences unique game as both alma maters play in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate. Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central. So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took...
cbs17
Raleigh Fire Department hires full-time psychologist, among the first fire departments in NC to do so
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday. “Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer. When...
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
wraltechwire.com
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader
MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
cbs17
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
cbs17
One day left: Hundreds of children in Angel Tree Program waiting to be adopted
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to help out a household in need this holiday season, there’s still time — but not much. Friday is the final day to adopt an angel as part of The Salvation Army of Wake County’s Angel Tree Program, of which CBS 17 is a proud sponsor.
Comments / 2