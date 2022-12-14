ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands pay respects with wreaths at Fort Bragg cemetery and across NC

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands came out Saturday to pay honor, and place wreaths on the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and who served our country. More than 8,000 wreaths were placed at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Fort Bragg honoring veteran service members and those who were killed in action.
The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
When the heroes need care: Raleigh Fire Department’s psychologist helps firefighters’ emotional health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders. “Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
Mebane native, NC A&T alum, named the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader

MEBANE – Jerrod Ray, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington project management and engineering branch (PMEB) head, at Naval Support Activity Bethesda was selected as the 2023 Modern-Day Technology Leader by the Career Communications Group’s U.S. Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
Possible record crowds head out to Triangle stores for last-minute shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is right around the corner, and if you went out to shop this weekend, you might’ve noticed the Christmas carols, the sparkling decorations, or the last-minute rush for gifts. Donna Baldwin was among the crowds out shopping Saturday. “We’re pretty much counting the...
