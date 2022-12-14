Read full article on original website
Nothing against Santa, mangers, or Frosty the Snowman. There's plenty of love about the trees, lights, and wrapping paper we're bombarded with this time of year. But if you're looking for something different this time of year...if you want to shake it up a little bit...I've found three events just for you.
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First said it will be activating its Code Blue Warming Station from 7 p.m. Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday. According to Amarillo Housing First, its Code Blue Warming Station will open its doors on 207 N. Tyler St. on Friday at 7 p.m. and close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. […]
Myhighplains.com
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s a special episode for the Hey Amarillo podcast as Jason honors his late father Mike Boyett. Click here to listen to that episode. A special episode about the late Mike Boyett, the father of host Jason Boyett. Mike passed away a year ago this week, on December 16, 2021, at age of 73 after a brief journey with brain cancer. He spent most of his career as an Amarillo architect and was part of a close-knit community of friends connected to Paramount Baptist Church, where Mike volunteered in multiple capacities. In this series of interviews—both in-person and over the phone—Jason speaks to Mike Boyett’s former colleagues, peers and friends about his dad’s legacy. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Wieck Realty.
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
I am all about family traditions when it comes to Christmas. Everyone seems to have their own. When my daughter was growing up she wrote a letter to Santa every Christmas Eve and couldn't wait for his response the next day. She left cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeer.
KFDA
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University received $2.1 million from President Emeritus Dr. Russell Long, and his wife, Natrelle Long to establish a companion animal minor. The new minor degree will allow students from all majors to gain more knowledge of their pets. The gift from the former...
You've heard it. I've heard it. People from Amarillo complaining about the influx of people moving to Yellow City causing all kinds of traffic headaches, longer lines at our favorite places, blah blah blah, and the list goes on. So, when we're finally fed up with people not knowing how to merge on to the highway, where do we go?
KFDA
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
