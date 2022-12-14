ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Jason Boyett Honors Late Father in Hey Amarillo Episode

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—It’s a special episode for the Hey Amarillo podcast as Jason honors his late father Mike Boyett. Click here to listen to that episode. A special episode about the late Mike Boyett, the father of host Jason Boyett. Mike passed away a year ago this week, on December 16, 2021, at age of 73 after a brief journey with brain cancer. He spent most of his career as an Amarillo architect and was part of a close-knit community of friends connected to Paramount Baptist Church, where Mike volunteered in multiple capacities. In this series of interviews—both in-person and over the phone—Jason speaks to Mike Boyett’s former colleagues, peers and friends about his dad’s legacy. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative and Wieck Realty.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents

A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

