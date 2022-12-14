An injured baby elephant is recovering at a sanctuary in Thailand after being abandoned by its herd.The one-month-old female baby calf, named Tanwa, was found lying in a bamboo shed in Kanchanaburi province on 27 November by rangers from Srinakarin Dam National Park.She was airlifted from the jungle on 3 December to be monitored by vets at the Bueng Chawak Non-Hunting Area in Suphan Buri province.“Tanwa has improved a lot. She is healthy and happy,” Chaiwut Areechon, senior forest official of the Srinakarin Dam National Park, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment man on run herded up by group of cows before arrestMoment police realise dismembered ‘dead body’ in bin isn’t what it looks likeFire rages in Bangkok shopping centre after ‘Christmas tree fire’

10 DAYS AGO