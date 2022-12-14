Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys
Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
BBC
Tasmanian tiger: Remains of last thylacine found in cupboard after 85 years
The remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger - thought lost for 85 years - have been found stashed in the cupboard of an Australian museum. The thylacine died in captivity at Hobart Zoo in 1936 and its body was given to a local museum. But what happened to its...
Tree Hugger
Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award
Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Australian paleontologists said on Wednesday they have discovered the complete skeleton of an ancient large, long-necked marine reptile in the Queensland desert that is about 100 million years old.
Injured baby elephant recovers after being abandoned by herd in Thailand
An injured baby elephant is recovering at a sanctuary in Thailand after being abandoned by its herd.The one-month-old female baby calf, named Tanwa, was found lying in a bamboo shed in Kanchanaburi province on 27 November by rangers from Srinakarin Dam National Park.She was airlifted from the jungle on 3 December to be monitored by vets at the Bueng Chawak Non-Hunting Area in Suphan Buri province.“Tanwa has improved a lot. She is healthy and happy,” Chaiwut Areechon, senior forest official of the Srinakarin Dam National Park, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment man on run herded up by group of cows before arrestMoment police realise dismembered ‘dead body’ in bin isn’t what it looks likeFire rages in Bangkok shopping centre after ‘Christmas tree fire’
Look: Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania announced the birth of a scimitar-horned oryx calf, a rare antelope that's extinct in the wild.
Queensland graziers unearth 100m-year-old plesiosaur remains likened to Rosetta Stone
A group of female graziers from outback Queensland who hunt fossils in their downtime have uncovered the remains of a 100m-year-old creature that palaeontologists are likening to the Rosetta Stone for its potential to unlock the discovery of several new species of prehistoric marine giant. One of the “Rock Chicks”...
SFGate
In an ancient reindeer forest, one woman has found a way to slow climate change
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MUDDUSJÄRVI, Finland - Pauliina Feodoroff walks through one of the world's last ancient forests, with lingonberries, wild mushrooms and reindeer droppings crunching gently beneath her dirt-caked boots. But her stride falters as she enters a clearing littered with tree stumps, limbs and branches. Chainsaws mowed down this section last winter, and now it's off-limits for the hundreds of reindeer who once helped it blossom. Feodoroff - a member of the Sámi Indigenous group, a community that revolves around the reindeer and their habitats - wants to buy this land back, and summon the reindeer to return.
Lost and found: how a jungle trek led to first photo of fearless, fluffy-cheeked monkey
“They have a nice black eyebrow, but I especially liked the fluffy white hairs on their cheeks.” For Congolese primatologist Gaël Elie Gnondo Gobolo, seeing Bouvier’s red colobus monkey (Piliocolobus bouvieri) for the first time “was an unexpected moment, like being in a dream”. No...
