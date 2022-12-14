ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys

Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
Tree Hugger

Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award

Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Injured baby elephant recovers after being abandoned by herd in Thailand

An injured baby elephant is recovering at a sanctuary in Thailand after being abandoned by its herd.The one-month-old female baby calf, named Tanwa, was found lying in a bamboo shed in Kanchanaburi province on 27 November by rangers from Srinakarin Dam National Park.She was airlifted from the jungle on 3 December to be monitored by vets at the Bueng Chawak Non-Hunting Area in Suphan Buri province.“Tanwa has improved a lot. She is healthy and happy,” Chaiwut Areechon, senior forest official of the Srinakarin Dam National Park, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment man on run herded up by group of cows before arrestMoment police realise dismembered ‘dead body’ in bin isn’t what it looks likeFire rages in Bangkok shopping centre after ‘Christmas tree fire’
SFGate

In an ancient reindeer forest, one woman has found a way to slow climate change

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MUDDUSJÄRVI, Finland - Pauliina Feodoroff walks through one of the world's last ancient forests, with lingonberries, wild mushrooms and reindeer droppings crunching gently beneath her dirt-caked boots. But her stride falters as she enters a clearing littered with tree stumps, limbs and branches. Chainsaws mowed down this section last winter, and now it's off-limits for the hundreds of reindeer who once helped it blossom. Feodoroff - a member of the Sámi Indigenous group, a community that revolves around the reindeer and their habitats - wants to buy this land back, and summon the reindeer to return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy