Easton, MD

WMDT.com

Maryland man arrested after road rage incident in Felton

FELTON, Del. – A Henderson, Md. man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident in Felton. Felton Police say around 7:17 p.m. on December 14th, officers responded to the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway for a reported road rage incident. A suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle on Route 13, police say. The two got into an argument, and the suspect backed his car into the victim, pinning him between two vehicles, before fleeing, according to police.
FELTON, DE
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Man Gets Maximum Sentence for Role in Shooting Death

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend half a century behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead on Thursday sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

DSP Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Millsboro

Delaware State Police were called to East Coast Liquors on Route 113 in Millsboro just before 10 Thursday night for a reported armed robbery. Their investigation showed that a suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is black and wore an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots. Anyone with information – contact Detective D. Yancer at 302-752-3791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
MILLSBORO, DE
Nottingham MD

Edgewood man indicted in 20-year-old attempted murder, rape case

PIKESVILLE, MD—A Cecil County grand jury has handed down an indictment charging a suspect in connection with a twenty-year-old attempted murder and rape investigation. The accused is identified as Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood. The indictment charges White with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault, and other criminal charges related to the 2002 incident. White is currently being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
WBOC

Greenbackville Man Killed in Crash

STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash. According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in...
STOCKTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cecil County man indicted on rape, attempted murder that left woman unconscious 20 years ago

BALTIMORE - A man has been indicted of attempted murder and rape that left a woman unconscious in a ditch more than 20 years ago in Cecil County.Bryant Nakia White, 48, from Edgewood, Maryland, has been charged White with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault and other criminal charges related to an incident in April 2002.White is currently held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail. On April 6, 2002, police said a 20-year-old woman was the victim of a brutal attack that left her unconscious and, in a ditch, off of Frenchtown Road near Port Deposit,...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Remembering Officer Keona Holley: Baltimore officer ambushed, shot in patrol car a year ago

BALTIMORE - One year ago, a community and police department were shattered, just days before Christmas.Baltimore City Police Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot while sitting in her patrol car in Curtis Bay.Holley, a mother of four, was working overtime when she was shot on Dec. 16, 2021. She died a week later at the hospital.Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, face murder charges of Officer Holley. They also face murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed hours later.They are scheduled to appear in court in early 2023. Charging documents for the pair show that Knox told police he was there when Shaw opened fire into Holley's patrol car last Thursday morning. The documents state the men were seen on surveillance video parking down the street from the officer's car before the shooting unfolded.Holley was shot several times, including at least once in the head, according to charging documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES RELATED TO VEHICLE THEFTS AND BURGLARIES – SEMAJ LLOYD (18)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Semaj Lloyd (18) of Wilmington in reference to numerous felony investigations. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Semaj was taken into custody without incident in reference to six separate investigations involving stolen motor vehicles. Through forensic evidence and investigative measures detectives were able to link Semaj to vehicles that were stolen from the communities of Westhaven, Collins Park, Wilmington Manor, Cleland Heights, and Brookside Park.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Teen accused of shooting 62-year-old man in Federal Hill robbery

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 62-year-old man during a robbery this month in Federal Hill, Baltimore Police said. The teen, who was arrested Wednesday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting. Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street for a reported shooting, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital. The shooting happened two blocks from a busy Charles Street strip of restaurants, bars and small businesses in the popular South Baltimore neighborhood.Detectives arrested the teen in Northwest Baltimore, and he was taken to Central Booking, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Dover Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed Tuesday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that left a 36-year-old Mauricio Correa, of Dover, dead and a 37-year-old Dover man injured Tuesday evening according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:45 p.m., Dover Police received a call for a crash involving two...
DOVER, DE

