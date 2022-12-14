Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Neenah Ice Rink Is Rated One Of The Best In The Country
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. “From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them,” The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different...
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
wtaq.com
Charges Pending For Man Involved In Green Bay Police Standoff
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is recommending charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office for Michael Destaercke, 31, Green Bay, who was arrested on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, following a more than seven-hour standoff on the City’s west side. Charges including...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
wtaq.com
Holiday Work Parties Making A Comeback
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A lot changed and even disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Christmas tradition survived: the work Christmas party. Companies throwing holiday parties for employees has made this the busiest week of the year for Biebel’s Catering & Rental. “It’s kind of a silly...
wtaq.com
Schabusiness’ Competency to be Determined Next Year in Green Bay Murder, Decapitation Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him will begin Jan. 6. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
wtaq.com
Police Looking For 67 Year Old Appleton Man
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Police are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man, after he was last seen a week ago. Robert Kraus was last in Appleton on Dec. 8, and police say he has some health conditions that could put him at risk if he isn’t found.
wtaq.com
Shooting Leaves One Injured, Police Looking For Suspects
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot.
wtaq.com
67-year-old Appleton Man Found After Missing for a Week
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating Phone Scam
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Police are investigating a phone scam after several people received calls from a man allegedly impersonating an officer. The Oshkosh Police Department says several people reported receiving a call from a man saying he was an officer with the department. The caller said that they had missed a court date.
wtaq.com
Trial for Woman Accused of Shooting Oconto Falls Police Officer Postponed
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The trial for a woman accused of taking the gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer has been postponed from Jan. 6 to March 8. Alisha Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the...
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Residents Asked to Check Security Cameras Regarding Crime with Child Victim
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with what they referred to as “a serious criminal offense” involving a child. The office posted on Facebook Thursday evening, requesting surveillance video from those who live in a portion of Fond du Lac. The boundaries were shown in an attached map.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fatal Wednesday Crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday at about 10 p.m. the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a single...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Public Health Announces Immunization Clinics
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Immunization clinics have been announced by Outagamie County Public Health. These immunization clinics offer vaccines to those that are eligible under the Vaccines for Children program. Under this program, your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, are American Indian or Alaska Native, don’t have health insurance, have health insurance that doesn’t pay for all vaccines, or.
