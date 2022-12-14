ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform

Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shocking NBA Retirement Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was shocked to see a first-round pick from the 2020 draft announce his retirement. Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, admitted he fell out of love with the sport. After battling constant anxiety, he decided to leave the game behind for good.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans

During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
HuskyMaven

Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW

The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
SEATTLE, WA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy