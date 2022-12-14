Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
'Power Five Starter': Michigan Football Adds To 2023 Class
With national signing day quickly approaching, the Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 class on Wednesday. Roderick Pierce, the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 51 ranked defensive lineman nationally, announced that he was committed to the Michigan Wolverines. You can read...
Sports World Reacts To Shocking NBA Retirement Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was shocked to see a first-round pick from the 2020 draft announce his retirement. Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, admitted he fell out of love with the sport. After battling constant anxiety, he decided to leave the game behind for good.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Jameson Williams Reveals Where First Touchdown Football Is
Jameson Williams is keeping the football he scored his first career touchdown with close to him.
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Oregon QB Recruit Chooses a School — and It's Not UW
The University of Washington football team on Thursday watched as another quarterback recruit rejected its overtures in favor of a Big Ten destination. First it was South Dakota's Lincoln Kienholz, who on Wednesday flipped his commitment from the UW to Ohio State. This time it was Sam Leavitt of West...
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
'Hilariously stupid': Colts fans react to their blown second-half lead
The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings by 33 points at halftime. No team had ever lost a 30-point-plus halftime lead in an NFL regular-season game. But the Vikings charged back in the second half, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives and eventually tying the game, 36-36, with a touchdown and two-point convertion.
Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival
The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
