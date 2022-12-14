Read full article on original website
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
WILX-TV
Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher
-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting
Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick
It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
