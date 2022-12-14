Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Players Surprised With Fan-Favorite Feature
CD Projekt Red has surprised The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players with a small, but fan-favorite feature. This week, the critically-acclaimed and best-selling RPG finally came to current-gen consoles, which is to say, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And the update adds a ton of features to the game, including quality-of-life features and features players have been begging CD Projekt Red to add since launch. For example, since the game's release, all players have ever wanted to do is pet Roach, Geralt's horse. And when Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, aka petting your "boah" simulator, this desire only increased. Thankfully, this is feature is finally in the game.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Highly-Rated PS4 Horror Game Just $0.59
A new PlayStation Store sale has made a highly-rated horror just $0.59 for a limited time. There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale right now in the build-up to Christmas and the larger holiday season. Many of the deals are for filler games or are deals that aren't that impressive. That said, there are plenty of steals to have if you have time to sift through all of the junk. For example, Sagebrush is only $0.59 right now and until December 22.
ComicBook
Gundam Cosplay Pairs Up Suletta And Miorine
The Witch From Mercury has brought back the Mobile Suit Gundam series thanks to the first female protagonist of the franchise, Suletta Mercury. With Suletta living in a world where Gundams have been made illegal thanks to the corporate overlords pulling the universe's strings, a duo of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring both Mercury and one of her biggest allies to life. With Gundam easily though of as the biggest anime series focusing on mechs, Mobile Suits aren't going anywhere on television any time soon.
ComicBook
A Gundam 3D Billboard Is Taking Over Tokyo's Skyline
Mobile Suit: Gundam has been the most popular mech franchise in the anime world since the 1970s, with the anime series able to maintain its longevity by introducing countless new mech suits and stories following galaxy-spanning heroes and villains. With the big new series following the young pilot known as Suletta Mercury in The Witch From Mercury, a new billboard is helping promote one of Gundam's latest video game hits. What makes this billboard especially noteworthy is that it bursts forth into our world.
ComicBook
Rockstar Games Reveals 2023 Content for GTA Online
Rockstar Games has teased what GTA Online players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect from 2023, or at least what they can expect from "early next year." With GTA 6 still -- at least -- a couple of years away, Grand Theft Auto fans are going to have to continue to settle for GTA Online updates. This month, Rockstar released the Drug War update, and in its promotion for this update, it teased what's next for the game, or at least what's next and significant to tease.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
ComicBook
Incredibly Rare Diablo 3 Item Up for Grabs in Surprise Event
Diablo 3 players got quite the surprise this week with Blizzard announcing a holiday event in the game. While commonplace in other games, that's not really something that Diablo 3 is known for, so the fact that the game got a seasonal event outside of The Darkening of Tristram is a surprise by itself. Blizzard's sweetened the deal by making it so that this event gives players a chance at an incredibly rare item called the "Cosmic Wings," though not everybody is happy about this item being available through the event.
ComicBook
PS2 Cult Classic Coming Back With New PS5 Game This February
A PS2 cult classic is coming back with a new PS5 game this February. The PS2 is the best-selling PlayStation console to date for a few different reasons. The biggest is that many bought it primarily as a DVD player, however, it also had one of the greatest libraries of all time. Unfortunately, many games and series from this generation have been dormant for a long time, including Fantavision, but not for much longer.
ComicBook
Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe Confirmed by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Comments
Amazon Studios has officially confirmed they have the global rights to build a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with Henry Cavill executive producing and starring in the major new science-fiction franchise. After news broke last night about the upcoming Warhammer 40K project, Amazon Studios announced this morning that they had secured "global rights" to the Warhammer 40K universe, allowing them to make movies, TV series, and "more" based on the grimdark franchise. Cavill was also confirmed as an executive producer and star of the Warhammer 40K "franchise," suggesting that he'll appear in multiple Warhammer projects.
