Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
Here are the highest-paid Independence city employees
The top end of Independence's payroll includes about 50 workers whose earnings topped $145,000 during the most recent fiscal year.
A City in Missouri makes the list of Cities “Better” in Winter
Does winter make your city better or worse? Most cities are always worse during the winter, but apparently, one travel website thinks that a major city in Missouri is better during the winter than any other time of the year. According to the travel website cntraveler.com, Kansas City, Missouri is...
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute
August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of December 19, 2022
U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Missouri River Bridge at Brownville, Dec. 19-22 Andrew County. Route B – Bridge inspection at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Dec. 19-22 U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching, Dec. 19 – 23 Buchanan County. U.S. Route...
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
Man charged in hit-and-run of Excelsior Springs student getting off school bus
Kyle P. Barrett was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a crash, resulting in injury, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
KCMO Man Arrested in Platte County Early Thursday Morning
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Platte County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 12:38 A.M. they arrested 64-year-old Andre D. Vann who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an insurance violation, and a registration violation. Vann was later released...
Person hit and killed crossing Independence street
Independence police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian crossing Noland Road at Lynn Court.
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
Joe’s Blog: When it may snow and how much (FRI-12/16)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another cold day on tap for the region today with a mix of clouds and intervals of sunshine. Despite more sunshine today compared to yesterday, temperatures will be about as chilly as yesterday. It’s funny… the average high for this time of the year is...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
