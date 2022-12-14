August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.

