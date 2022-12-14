ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

CJ Coombs

Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute

August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KCMO Man Arrested in Platte County Early Thursday Morning

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested in Platte County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 12:38 A.M. they arrested 64-year-old Andre D. Vann who is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, an insurance violation, and a registration violation. Vann was later released...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: When it may snow and how much (FRI-12/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another cold day on tap for the region today with a mix of clouds and intervals of sunshine. Despite more sunshine today compared to yesterday, temperatures will be about as chilly as yesterday. It’s funny… the average high for this time of the year is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian struck crossing Noland Road dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian struck Wednesday night while crossing Noland Road has died. The Independence Police Department is investigating. The pedestrian was crossing Noland Road at the intersection of Lynn Court when he was struck by a Buick turning south onto Noland Road from Lynn Court. Police said...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
