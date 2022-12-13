ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
MySanAntonio

U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021

U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
TheStreet

Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist

Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
EconoMonitor

The Fed’s Focus on the Labor Market

In his presentation last Wednesday (November 30) at the Brookings Institution, in Washington-DC, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), signaled a smaller increase in the US basic interest rate as a decision for the next FOMC meeting on December 14. Expectations now converge to an increase of only 50 basis points this time, after four consecutive meetings with increases of 75 basis points. From almost zero in March of that year, the basic rate would end the year in the range between 4.25% and 4.5% per annum.
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
constructiondive.com

US could skirt recession, former Fed economist says

While the potential risks of a coming economic downturn are “very high,” factors such as the strong labor market and loosening pressure on supply chains could see the U.S. economy narrowly missing a recession, Julia Coronado, president and founder of economic research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives said during a panel discussion Tuesday.
US News and World Report

U.S. Online Goods Prices Fall in Positive Sign for Fed - Adobe

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell at a nearly 2 percent annual pace in November, the fastest decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sign that one important aspect of overall inflation continues to slow. The month-to-month decline in the Adobe Digital...
NASDAQ

Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
TheStreet

Economist Roubini Sees 'Mother of All Stagflationary Debt Crises'

Debt around the world is growing as governments, businesses and individuals have gone on a spending and borrowing spree during the covid pandemic and as it has eased. Nouriel Roubini, chief economist of Atlas Capital Team, sees that debt causing big-time trouble. He has garnered the moniker “Dr. Doom” and...
CNBC

Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months

Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...

