Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 11 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get in 2023.
All 11 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 due to a softening economy and lower demand for houses.
Rapid wage growth will keep inflation sticky and could force the Fed to raise interest rates above 5%, UBS warns
Surging wages could disrupt the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation, according to UBS. Wage growth "is too high for the Fed's liking and heading in the wrong direction," the bank said Monday. Average hourly earnings have climbed at the fastest month-on-month pace since January. Accelerated wage increases will likely...
The Fed will only start cutting interest rates late next year - and the US economy will suffer a recession, a top economist predicts
Beth Ann Bovino expects stubborn inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates and unemployment. The top S&P economist sees rates peaking around 5% and unemployment hitting 5.6% next year. Inflation has likely peaked, and the US economy may shrink 0.1% next year, Bovino said. US investors should steel themselves for...
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
Jobless claims climb higher to 230,000 as economy cools
New applications for unemployment benefits increased last week, evidence the tight labor market is starting to loosen as the Fed raises interest rates.
MySanAntonio
U.S. year-ahead inflation expectations fall to lowest since 2021
U.S. short-term inflation expectations unexpectedly declined to the lowest level in more than a year and consumer sentiment picked up, helped by falling gasoline prices. Consumers expect prices will climb at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from the 4.9% expected a month earlier, to the lowest since September 2021, according to the preliminary December reading from the University of Michigan. Long-term inflation expectations held at 3%.
Recession is Coming, Recession is Coming: S&P Economist
Many economists, including luminaries Larry Summers and Nouriel Roubini, anticipate a recession next year. And so does Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings. “Continued high prices through most of next year and the Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates … are leading households to...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
The Fed’s Focus on the Labor Market
In his presentation last Wednesday (November 30) at the Brookings Institution, in Washington-DC, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), signaled a smaller increase in the US basic interest rate as a decision for the next FOMC meeting on December 14. Expectations now converge to an increase of only 50 basis points this time, after four consecutive meetings with increases of 75 basis points. From almost zero in March of that year, the basic rate would end the year in the range between 4.25% and 4.5% per annum.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Billionaire David Rubenstein says inflation won’t fall significantly until the unemployment rate is almost double what it is now
“The Fed cannot say publicly what I can say, and what others have said, which is that until we get unemployment to about 6%, we’re not likely to get inflation down appreciably,” he said.
Economic index flashes major recession warning sign
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index fell for the eighth consecutive month, signaling that a recession is looming on the horizon in the U.S.
U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14.
constructiondive.com
US could skirt recession, former Fed economist says
While the potential risks of a coming economic downturn are “very high,” factors such as the strong labor market and loosening pressure on supply chains could see the U.S. economy narrowly missing a recession, Julia Coronado, president and founder of economic research firm MacroPolicy Perspectives said during a panel discussion Tuesday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Online Goods Prices Fall in Positive Sign for Fed - Adobe
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell at a nearly 2 percent annual pace in November, the fastest decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sign that one important aspect of overall inflation continues to slow. The month-to-month decline in the Adobe Digital...
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
Economist Roubini Sees 'Mother of All Stagflationary Debt Crises'
Debt around the world is growing as governments, businesses and individuals have gone on a spending and borrowing spree during the covid pandemic and as it has eased. Nouriel Roubini, chief economist of Atlas Capital Team, sees that debt causing big-time trouble. He has garnered the moniker “Dr. Doom” and...
CNBC
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
CNBC
Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
