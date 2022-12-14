If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.

