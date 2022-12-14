ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugarcreek, OH

Farm and Dairy

Holmes Co 198 acres in 5 parcels. Sells Absolute.

Auction will be held at the Expo Center at Harvest Ridge (Holmes County. Fairgrounds): Located at 8880 St Rt 39 Millersburg, OH 44654. Property Location: The property is located just south of Millersburg on State. Route 83. Watch for RES signs. REAL ESTATE: Selling to the highest bidder is the...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
CANTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mohican State Park, OH

Mohican State Park is in the village of Loudonville, Ohio. You can find it in Ashland County, between Cleveland and Columbus, which is around 70 miles from either city and is easily reachable from Interstate 71. The place is a state park and a state forest located within the Mohican-Memorial...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Daily Closures Coming for Two Local Roads

Mary Alice Reporting – Starting December 19th, two county roads will be closed off to allow crews to conduct different projects. The Tuscarawas County Engineer reports that tree trimming will continue along Lindentree Road (CR 110),, from Fairview Rd to Mineral City, between the hours of 8am and 3pm. During those times, only emergency vehicles, buses, and mail carriers will be permitted through. This work is expected to last to December 23rd.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH

