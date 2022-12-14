Read full article on original website
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in Ohio
Most known for its infamous gold arches and bright red and white exterior, the classic McDonald's building is one of the most recognizable in the world. There are a few spread throughout the country that seem to differ from the iconic building design, however.
Concrete barriers causing a stir around Northfield businesses
A pair of concrete barriers have captured the attention of businesses, customers and the zoning inspector in Northfield Center Township.
Farm and Dairy
Holmes Co 198 acres in 5 parcels. Sells Absolute.
Auction will be held at the Expo Center at Harvest Ridge (Holmes County. Fairgrounds): Located at 8880 St Rt 39 Millersburg, OH 44654. Property Location: The property is located just south of Millersburg on State. Route 83. Watch for RES signs. REAL ESTATE: Selling to the highest bidder is the...
cleveland19.com
South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - We are just over a week away from Christmas and local retailers are determined to keep shoppers happy and safe. As customers packed the South Park Mall in Strongsville looking for the perfect Christmas gifts, Santa has no shortage of help. Including, four men who are...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
See Inside Ohio Home With Built-In Nightclub, Recording Studio, and More [PHOTOS]
Before COVID, we spent our days planning our nights out. Then, everything shut down and we were at home longing to be out having fun again. Now, things, for the most part, are back to normal. Yes, in some places still wear masks. This winter, The flu, COVID, and RSV are wreaking havoc. But, we are still able to get out and enjoy all the things we love.
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
I-77 South near Bath Township currently closed due to crash
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — ODOT has confirmed that a portion of Interstate 77 South in Summit County is closed due to a crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to ODOT, the area closed...
Do you know this family? Vintage family photos found in secondhand luggage
A Northeast Ohio woman is trying to solve a mystery that began to unfold after she bought a suitcase at a local thrift store.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
Inflation, evictions, abandonment leading to animal overload in Stark County
In Stark County, several agencies are facing an animal overload problem. There are too many dogs and cats and too little space, leading to pleas to adopt pets this holiday season.
WFMJ.com
Norcia Bakery issues recall on its pepperoni rolls due to miscalculation of approved ingredients
Norcia Bakery has issued a recall on its original pepperoni rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients during the manufacturing process. The recalled products were produced in 12-ounce bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale in retail stores in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne and Carrollton Counties.
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mohican State Park, OH
Mohican State Park is in the village of Loudonville, Ohio. You can find it in Ashland County, between Cleveland and Columbus, which is around 70 miles from either city and is easily reachable from Interstate 71. The place is a state park and a state forest located within the Mohican-Memorial...
Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter
An array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.
Stark County dog warden says they are 'drowning in good dogs'
The Stark County Dog Warden said in a Facebook post earlier this month that they are "drowning in good dogs." These are dogs whose owners have not come for them.
wtuz.com
Daily Closures Coming for Two Local Roads
Mary Alice Reporting – Starting December 19th, two county roads will be closed off to allow crews to conduct different projects. The Tuscarawas County Engineer reports that tree trimming will continue along Lindentree Road (CR 110),, from Fairview Rd to Mineral City, between the hours of 8am and 3pm. During those times, only emergency vehicles, buses, and mail carriers will be permitted through. This work is expected to last to December 23rd.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
