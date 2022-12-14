ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Allegedly Threatening Driver With Airsoft Gun During Road Rage

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a driver in an incident of road rage. Court documents indicate on Thursday, December 15, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Reza Vincent Amin Reese, of Titusville, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Juvenile in Perry Township. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report regarding an indecent assault in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known juvenile was assaulted sometime between Saturday, December...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Suspect Accused of Writing Fraudulent Check Taken from Stolen Dresser

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone tried to cash a check from a stolen dresser, according to investigators. The victim reported it to police Nov. 9 after someone tried to cash one of his checks at a Walmart store, State Police said. Troopers said the incident was connected to...
MCKEAN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
SMICKSBURG, PA
venangoextra.com

Man accused of trying to steal money, firearm

Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.
FRANKLIN, PA
wdadradio.com

PLUMVILLE MAN TO BE SENTENCED ON A DRUG-RELATED CHARGE TODAY

A Plumville man will be sentenced today for a guilty plea to a drug-related crime. 33-year-old Michaele Anthony Mignano we’ll go before judge Michael Clarke today for his sentencing hearing. He was charged in connection with an incident in August of last year in Washington Township. State troopers were dispatched to an area near bash Road after receiving a complaint of drug-related activity at a nearby home. Police saw a black car leaf the residence and tried to pull the driver over for expired registration, but the suspect fled. Mignano was one of the three people in the vehicle along with Travis Gibson of Indiana and the driver Kimberly Ann Caylor of Creekside. After reaching speeds of 75 miles an hour, Caylor pulled into a nearby parking lot and surrendered. Police say that Mignano tried to provide police with a false name, but his identity was later discovered.
PLUMVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

PSP Searching for Female Runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help from the public, as they search for a 14-year-old runaway. Thursday evening, Police and several fire departments spent hours searching the woods near Rick Road and West Road in McKean Township. They stopped around 9:30 p.m. when they learned she was not in the area and got a ride to the Millcreek Mall. Police shifted their focus to the Millcreek area.
MCKEAN, PA
venangoextra.com

Former Titusville woman sentenced in drug case

A former Titusville resident has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in jail on her conviction for violating federal drug laws. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31. Information presented to the court indicated that from in and around June 2018...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree

ERIE, PA – The Erie Police Department posted photos of a group of young adults who allegedly vandalized a Christmas tree in Perry Square last week. The department used the photo as a reminder to future Grinches that the area is monitored by video surveillance. “The Erie Police Dept. received a complaint of possible damage to the Christmas tree in Perry Square that was committed early Saturday morning (12-10-2022.) Surveillance video indicated that it was tampered with by three young adults. Please be aware, Perry Square is monitored 24 hours by surveillance video,” the department said. No charges have been The post Erie Police call out young Grinches who vandalized Christmas tree appeared first on Shore News Network.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring

A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
TITUSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Kittanning police seek missing woman

KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
KITTANNING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy