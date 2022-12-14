Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Related
Louisiana inmate grabs deputy’s gun, fatally shoots himself in head inside courthouse, State Police say
NEW ORLEANS — A prisoner grabbed a guard's gun and fatally shot himself in the head at a south Louisiana courthouse on Monday, investigators said Friday. The shooting near a courtroom at the St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin led to a lockdown. Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for...
brproud.com
Man connected to deadly Baton Rouge shooting arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting death on Boardwalk Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Boardwalk Drive on Dec. 14 around 11 a.m. and found Sedrick Lewis, 37, had been shot after a fight. The suspect, now identified as Maurice Mallory, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mallory was charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
One arrested following shooting on Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette
One person has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette sent one to the hospital, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
wbrz.com
Driver killed on I-110 when passing vehicle shot at him early Friday morning, police say
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found Lenard Moore, 44, dead with several gunshot wounds when they arrived. Detectives said Moore was driving on I-110...
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for alleged thief
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of theft and other charges. Estefan M. Gomez, 26, is wanted for four counts of felony theft and simple criminal damage to property, according to investigators. Detectives said Gomez has...
Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
wbrz.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
Lafayette grand jury hands up murder indictments
Four people were indicted in four separate slayings on Wednesday, according to records from the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office
Scott Police search for burglary suspect
Scott Police are looking for a suspect caught burglarizing a business.
Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The shooting reportedly happened on Boardwalk Drive, which is near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and I-12. Emergency officials said the victim was dead when they arrived.
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting off Plank Road, 1 wounded a mile away; could be linked, BRPD says
One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday morning in a pair of north Baton Rouge shootings that could have been related, police said. One person was shot dead in the the 3400 block of Dayton Street, and another person was wounded about a mile away, near the intersection of Clayton Street and North Foster Drive, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said. He said the two cases could be related.
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road
wbrz.com
BRPD trying to identify 'sticky bandits' who fished money orders from apartment drop box
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people accused of using a sticky substance to fish out money orders from an apartment complex's drop box. The "sticky bandits" were caught on camera using a piece of string with an unknown substance to grab money orders put in the Oak Lane Apartments drop slot on Bard Avenue.
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ecstasy found on traffic stop
Ruston Police arrested a Baton Rouge woman Monday night after a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on one-way Park Avenue. When the officers approached the driver, Haven M. Franklin, 21, an odor suspected to be marijuana and fresh smoke were detected coming out of the driver’s window.
theadvocate.com
1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say
One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
wbrz.com
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
Comments / 0