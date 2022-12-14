Yes, there is a lot of snow in Alaska. But can you build a snowman? Does anyone have a swimming pool or play golf? And what weather does it take for schools to close?. Our guest this week is Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist working for the National Weather Service in Anchorage, Alaska. He is famous in weather circles for his social media presence (Twitter: @Climatologist49) and the weather maps he produces, from the serious to the silly.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO