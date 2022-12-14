Read full article on original website
KXLY
Ranked choice voting gains ground
Last month, voters in Nevada, Seattle and at least six other jurisdictions around the country approved measures to change how they elect their leaders. Instead of voting for just one candidate, they will rank a slate of candidates. Ranked choice voting has seen steady success in recent years. Nationwide, 62...
KXLY
Listen now: Becoming a better gift giver, winter travel tips, weather in Alaska and more!
Do you take a lot of time picking out a gift or find yourself falling back into fruit cake and gift card mode?. In the latest episode of The Ethical Life, hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada move beyond the saying of “it’s the thought that counts” and discuss whether money makes a good gift or if it’s OK to try to instill your own values in what you choose to put under the tree.
KXLY
Three WA watchdog prison reports remain unreleased to the public
A trio of independent oversight reports on conditions in Washington’s state prisons were drafted more than a year ago, but their findings still haven’t been released. The results of these state investigations, paid for with tax dollars, are so secret, in fact, that when copies of the Washington Office of Corrections Ombuds reports were obtained by Crosscut via a public records request, they were almost completely redacted, meaning it is impossible to know what information they contain.
KXLY
Listen to Across the Sky podcast; episode 36 coming soon!
Yes, there is a lot of snow in Alaska. But can you build a snowman? Does anyone have a swimming pool or play golf? And what weather does it take for schools to close?. Our guest this week is Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist working for the National Weather Service in Anchorage, Alaska. He is famous in weather circles for his social media presence (Twitter: @Climatologist49) and the weather maps he produces, from the serious to the silly.
KXLY
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
KXLY
Authorities seize over 100k fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of meth in Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The FBI and local law enforcement seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills, 50 pounds of methamphetamine, and about one kilogram of cocaine in the Tri-Cities area. The drugs were seized on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the use of USPS to traffic multiple-pound quantities...
