New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign
Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption right now. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside Kenwood Towne Center.
Shelby County principal goes viral for Elf on the Shelf TikTok
Beth Hoeing at Southwestern Elementary School has gone viral for her Elf on the Shelf charades.
ohparent.com
The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown
The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four Local School Corporations See Various Results in Student Enrollment Trend Report
Lawrenceburg and Milan have seen an uptick in student enrollment, while less students are attending South Dearborn and Franklin Co. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A recent study shows the changes in student population in Indiana public school districts. The report, prepared by Dr. Michele Moore, Clinical Assistant Professor at Indiana University,...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
WLWT 5
Mother who claims she was drugged at tailgate is now raising awareness
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is reminding people to stay alert a year after she says she was drugged at a tailgate party. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving someone else from ending up in her shoes. "Honestly I don't know that I would have lived," Jen...
Fox 19
Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties
HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road...
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
linknky.com
The Dinsmore Homestead: A house with 180 years of history
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 9 edition of the LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. The Dinsmore Homestead is a 180-year-old historic home on a 700-acre property in Boone County – it’s also a museum that displays six generations of Dinsmore family history.
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
Kenton County Animal Services offering holiday adoption special through December 22
Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) is having a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special for all pets through December 22. Adopters will have the option of naming their adoption fee when bringing home their new furry friend. Shelter staff will still be conducting their standard screening and adopter...
WIBC.com
Fire Destroys Dearborn County Co-Op Many Farmers Rely On
DILLSBORO, Ind. — A massive fire destroyed a Co-Op Feed Dealer in Dearborn County that many farmers in the area rely on. The fire started around 4:30 pm at the Co-Op along U.S. 50 near Dillsboro. When firefighters from several townships showed up the building was fully engulfed sending thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
