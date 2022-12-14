ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

The Holiday Spirit Shines Bright In Middletown

The Holiday Whopla is the newest addition to the spectacular holiday experiences you can share with your family and friends this holiday season in historic downtown Middletown!. The Holiday Whopla features a state-to-the-art ice rink which is open through Martin Luther King weekend. Admission is $10 per person and includes...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WISH-TV

Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’

One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home

The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

The Dinsmore Homestead: A house with 180 years of history

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 9 edition of the LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. The Dinsmore Homestead is a 180-year-old historic home on a 700-acre property in Boone County – it’s also a museum that displays six generations of Dinsmore family history.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Beware these two social media holiday season scams

CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
WIBC.com

Fire Destroys Dearborn County Co-Op Many Farmers Rely On

DILLSBORO, Ind. — A massive fire destroyed a Co-Op Feed Dealer in Dearborn County that many farmers in the area rely on. The fire started around 4:30 pm at the Co-Op along U.S. 50 near Dillsboro. When firefighters from several townships showed up the building was fully engulfed sending thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

