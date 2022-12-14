Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser. The items sold and auctioned at the fundraiser, which will be held...
Salvation Army seeks donations, volunteers in Venango County
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is in full swing at several locations in Venango County. The effort, which has a goal of raising $60,000 in Venango County, started Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 24, Laura Dusenberry, the Salvation Army coordinator in Venango County, said.
Pet of the Day 12/16/22
Holly was recently surrendered to us when her owners no longer had the time to take care of her. Holly is about 7 years old, and is very, very sweet and affectionate. Her previous owners told us that she loves people of all ages and gets along well with both dogs and cats. Holly loves to run and play in our grass runs, she will make a wonderful addition to any family. Holly is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all of her vaccines. All she needs is a loving home to call her own! Visit Holly at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Recent Deaths 12/16/22
Ronald J. McElroy, 63, of Oil City, died Dec. 13, 2022. Mary Lou Triola, 94, died Dec. 15, 2022. Kimberly Sue French, 54, of Seneca, died Dec. 14, 2022. For complete obituaries, pick up a copy of The Derrick for this day or purchase this day’s electronic edition here. Electronic Edition subscribers to The Derrick may access obituaries once logged in to TheDerrick.com. If you forget your password, call (814) 676-7444.
Rocks fall on Route 8 in Oil City
Some rocks and debris fell from a hillside onto Main Street/Route 8 in Oil City at about noon or 12:30 p.m. Friday, PennDOT press officer Jill Harry said. The road was closed while PennDOT and Oil City city workers cleared the debris off the road, Harry said. “This happens from...
Coefields Corners traffic light down
The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller. Franklin officials said the new controller “will...
Residents have about a month to challenge broadband map
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website. The public can view the maps by visiting www.broadbandmap.fcc.gov and searching for their address to see information...
