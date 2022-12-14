Holly was recently surrendered to us when her owners no longer had the time to take care of her. Holly is about 7 years old, and is very, very sweet and affectionate. Her previous owners told us that she loves people of all ages and gets along well with both dogs and cats. Holly loves to run and play in our grass runs, she will make a wonderful addition to any family. Holly is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all of her vaccines. All she needs is a loving home to call her own! Visit Holly at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO