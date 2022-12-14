ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury homicide

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police have released the identity of theman found dead in an apartment in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday. Officials said 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo, who lived in the apartment on Hastings Street, was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators are treating...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Milton police investigate fatal pedestrian collision on Route 7

MILTON, Vt. — The Milton Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Route 7 and Catamount Drive on Wednesday night. Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but...
MILTON, VT
VTDigger

Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury

Responding to a report that an individual “may have been shot,” St. Johnsbury police found a person dead at a Hastings Street home early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police, which is investigating the death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating homicide in St. Johnsbury.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating shooting death in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a death in St. Johnsbury today. Authorities were notified of a welfare check on Hastings Street for a report that an individual may have been shot at around 9:45 a.m. Police say they confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the home. St....
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Burlington man arrested following police standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line

ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 11...
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Williston. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Melendy of Ferrisburgh tried to evade police for nearly four miles after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police had seen Melendy speeding and swerving while going northbound on Interstate 89 before the stop.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Heavy police presence blocking off parts of North Avenue in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have North Avenue nearly Crowley Street blocked off due to an active situation. They have not confirmed what is happening. Neighbors tell NBC5 that they did see police in tactical gear holding rifles. EMTs and an ambulance were present for some time but have since left the scene, while the police presence hasn't changed.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash

A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
BURLINGTON, VT

