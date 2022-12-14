Read full article on original website
Two Burlington police officers taken to hospital after collision involving two cruisers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department is investigating after two cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Burlington police said officers were responding to the scene of a domestic violence call. One cruiser was driving on...
Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting
St. Johnsbury police found 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo dead at a Hastings Street residence early Wednesday, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting.
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
Milton police investigate fatal pedestrian collision on Route 7
MILTON, Vt. — The Milton Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Route 7 and Catamount Drive on Wednesday night. Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but...
Police investigating shooting death in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a death in St. Johnsbury today. Authorities were notified of a welfare check on Hastings Street for a report that an individual may have been shot at around 9:45 a.m. Police say they confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the home. St....
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in multiple thefts, credit card fraud
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in multiple thefts. Investigators say two people captured by Market 32 surveillance cameras are persons of interest in multiple thefts from cars along Shelburne Road and more than $1,200 in fraudulent credit card charges.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Two people found dead after Bethel home fire
Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the two-story brick house on Christian Hill Drive.
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Williston. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Melendy of Ferrisburgh tried to evade police for nearly four miles after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police had seen Melendy speeding and swerving while going northbound on Interstate 89 before the stop.
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
Heavy police presence blocking off parts of North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have North Avenue nearly Crowley Street blocked off due to an active situation. They have not confirmed what is happening. Neighbors tell NBC5 that they did see police in tactical gear holding rifles. EMTs and an ambulance were present for some time but have since left the scene, while the police presence hasn't changed.
Cabot Man Dies in East Montpelier Crash
A Cabot man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 in East Montpelier last week, per a State Police press release. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Rogue, 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, Vermont State Police found...
First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
Woman tried to steal items, assaulted Walmart employee in Williston, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal items from Walmart and assaulted a store employee. The department posted the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7 p.m.
