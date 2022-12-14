Cumberland Healthcare Announces Northlakes Community Clinic Will Provide Behavioral Health Services And Psychiatric Med Management In Cumberland

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO