Cumberland Healthcare Announces Northlakes Community Clinic Will Provide Behavioral Health Services And Psychiatric Med Management In Cumberland

cvtc.edu
CVTC River Falls nursing student to graduate after starting out in women’s shelter
Carrie Kittleson has overcome abuse and homelessness and is set to graduate from Chippewa Valley Technical College at River Falls with a nursing degree on December 20. Carrie Kittleson said she would never have imagined her life going the way it has. The 40-year-old mother of three was abused and...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Closed Today Due To Power Outage, Weather
SHELL LAKE, Wis. -- Per County Administration Lolita Olson, Chair Supervisor Mackie and Honorable Angeline Winton, Washburn County is closed for Thursday, December 15, 2022, due to inclement weather and lack of electricity. Only essential departments will need to report today such as the Highway Dept. and Sheriff’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
Stanley-Boyd schools opt for virtual learning Wednesday while others take snow day
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Of all the school districts in the Eau Claire area that either delayed or canceled the school day on a slushy Wednesday, Stanley-Boyd Area Schools met their students in the middle by going virtual. “It’s about continuing instructing, continuity in learning for our students,” Jeff Koenig,...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Sheriff: County Experiencing Power Outage, Asks Citizens Not To Travel Unless Emergency Due To Weather
RUSK COUNTY -- Sheriff Jeff Wallace is asking citizens in Rusk County to not travel within the county (unless it is an emergency) until the emergency departments, snow and power crews, have a chance to clear the roads of snow, trees and power lines. "Please be courteous to the workers...
agupdate.com
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 15, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
LIVE LOOK: Crash slowing down traffic on I-94 in Eau Claire
95.5 FM WIFC
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
River Falls Journal
Photos: House with cabin feel for sale in River Falls
Visit this beautiful home that has been extensively remodeled throughout. The long list of updates includes: new siding, new patio doors, new windows, new 3 zone hot water boiler, new flooring, new carpet, new kitchen appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms, fresh painted and much more. On the main level you will...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley
A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
wwisradio.com
Terror Threat Charges For Menomonie Man
(Menomonie, WI) — Prosecutors in Menomonie are pushing ahead with terroristic threat charges against a young man who says he wanted to burn down the place where he works. The D.A. filed formal charges yesterday against Garrett Kinser. Police got the call Friday to come to Phillips Medisize because co-workers said Kinser asked them to make a molotov cocktail. Police say he also threatened to cut-up a young woman who he works with and put her in the meat grinder. Kinser told investigators he was just joking, he says he made the threats cause he was bored at work.
drydenwire.com
Over 20 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized From Man On Parole For Heroin Charges
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- St. Croix Tribal PD seized over 20 grams of fentanyl during an investigation at the Hertel Express Casino, leading to the arrest of Brandon Paul Price, and Tasha Marie King. Felony charges have now been filed against both Brandon and Tasha. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
