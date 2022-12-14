Read full article on original website
How to know when dizziness is a sign of a more serious condition, according to doctors
A degree of dizziness is natural, but it's important to pay attention to how long, and how intense, your dizzy spells are.
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
MedicalXpress
One in five GPs unwilling to prescribe aspirin to people at risk of bowel cancer, finds UK study
One in five GPs could be unwilling to prescribe aspirin to patients with a cancer-causing syndrome, despite national guidelines advising it, new research has found. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice. The study, carried out by the University of Leeds aimed to identify which types...
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
What are the top five conditions misdiagnosed in the ER?
A report on the most misdiagnosed conditions in ERs found doctors fail to recognize conditions in scores of patients, including stroke and sepsis.
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
How To Motivate Yourself To Drink More Water
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. We all know it's important to drink water, but the benefits of staying hydrated daily are so vast, it's actually a necessity to keep filling up your water bottle. According to the CDC, when you get dehydrated, you lose your ability to think straight and can become moody and uneasy. It also leads to an array of serious health issues, including kidney problems and constipation.
CNET
3 Minutes a Day Can Boost Your Happiness
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. When's the last time you felt really, truly happy? Sadly, 45% of people say it's been more than two years, according to a 2022 survey of more than 12,000 people. Perhaps worse, 25%...
MedicalXpress
Poor gut health may drive multiple sclerosis—better diet may ease it
Researchers from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School's Department of Neurology have traced a previously observed link between microscopic organisms in the digestive tract—collectively known as the gut microbiome—and multiple sclerosis (MS). Their study in genetically altered mice and people supports the belief that dietary adjustments such as...
MedicalXpress
Study finds surprising risks for COVID-19 infection
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers have identified several characteristics—including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size—that increased the risk of infection and many other characteristics—including mask-wearing and using vitamin D—that decreased it. They also identified the things that increased or decreased the risk of a severe course of COVID-19. Some of these findings are unexpected.
Time Flies By Faster As We Get Older. Here's Why.
There's a reason our perception of time changes as we age — but there are ways to make it feel slower.
MedicalXpress
Housing the homeless is the first step toward improving their mental and physical health, say researchers
Providing unconditional access to housing is the first step towards improving the mental and physical health and well-being of those experiencing homelessness, researchers say. The results of the University of Otago-led study of health, income and justice outcomes for 387 people in the first two years after they were housed...
Medical News Today
End stage dementia: Care, support, and more
Dementia is a condition that causes a gradual decline of various cognitive functions, such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Late stage dementia, or end stage dementia, is the last and most severe stage of the condition. Dementia occurs in stages, with the final stage being the shortest. It may last...
WebMD
Most Cancers Not Found Through Screenings
Dec. 15, 2022 -- Just 14.1% of cancer cases in the United States are diagnosed through recommended screening tests, a new report says. Instead, most cancers are found when someone seeks medical attention for something else, according to the information posted by the nonprofit research organization NORC at the University of Chicago.
MedicalXpress
Uncovering the relationship between fatty liver disease and COVID-19
Dr. Jawaher Alharthi, from the Westmead Institute and medical research, University of Sydney, Australia, and her colleagues have discovered how COVID-19 increases the risk of fatty liver disease and how the latter is increasing the severity of COVID-19, aiding the development of potential treatments for these patients. Metabolic dysfunction associated...
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
