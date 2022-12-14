Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
One in five GPs unwilling to prescribe aspirin to people at risk of bowel cancer, finds UK study
One in five GPs could be unwilling to prescribe aspirin to patients with a cancer-causing syndrome, despite national guidelines advising it, new research has found. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice. The study, carried out by the University of Leeds aimed to identify which types...
MedicalXpress
Loss of smell following COVID linked to a person's immune reaction to the infection
A team of researchers from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania, the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the New York State Psychiatric Institute has found that a person's loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection may be linked to the intensity of their immune response.
MedicalXpress
Revised normative blood pressure values for children show better discrimination of kidney disease risk
Analysis recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) compared and contrasted the 2017 and 2004 American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) childhood hypertension guidelines and showed higher levels of proteinuria in children with hypertensive range blood pressure (BP) with 2017 vs. 2004 blood pressure percentiles. This comparison of...
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
MedicalXpress
Common psychiatric drugs appear to reduce effect of COVID-19
A new meta-analysis shows that psychiatric medications can give some protection against COVID-19, with the common antidepressant fluvoxamine showing the strongest effect. Patients taking fluvoxamine showed reduced symptoms, with the analysis indicating that mortality was around 15% lower than in those not taking fluvoxamine. The analysis considered 30 clinical studies,...
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Dark therapy shows promise in addressing lazy eye condition
A new pilot study by Carnegie Mellon University researchers investigates the mechanisms that underlie a treatment for patients with amblyopia, also known as "lazy eye." Amblyopia is a condition where the brain cannot recognize sight from one eye and favors the other eye. One therapy that shows promise for addressing the condition in adult patients is transient dark exposure, in which a patient has an occlusion that caused their amblyopia removed and lives in darkness for a few days.
MedicalXpress
Novel subtype of nasopharyngeal carcinoma and Epstein-Barr virus–associated immune suppression discovered
Researchers from the Department of Clinical Oncology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) discovered a novel subtype of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)–positive nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and EBV-associated immunosuppression in the tumor-microenvironment (TME). These findings have provided novel insights into the traditional NPC...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop myocardial infarction treatment patch
Myocardial infarction is an ischemic disease in which a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart muscle is stenotic or obstructed, resulting in cardiac tissue necrosis. Due to the irreversible loss of cardiomyocytes, damaged heart tissue cannot be naturally regenerated. The most recent effort to regenerate the damaged heart tissue is to transplant stem cells to the damaged area.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify the origins of a serious cancer-like illness in children
The origins of the serious cancer-like disease Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) have been identified by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital. The findings presented in Science Immunology may lead to new, targeted treatments. LCH is a serious type of cancer-like disease that mainly affects children and...
MedicalXpress
Uncovering the relationship between fatty liver disease and COVID-19
Dr. Jawaher Alharthi, from the Westmead Institute and medical research, University of Sydney, Australia, and her colleagues have discovered how COVID-19 increases the risk of fatty liver disease and how the latter is increasing the severity of COVID-19, aiding the development of potential treatments for these patients. Metabolic dysfunction associated...
MedicalXpress
Study confirms link between genetics, neuropsychiatric disorders
A Geisinger study of more than 90,000 patients revealed that approximately one in 100 carried at least one rare gene variant known to increase risk for neuropsychiatric disorders (NPD), such as schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder, and that a third of those with a variant had a diagnosed mental health condition.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
MedicalXpress
Walnuts the new brain food for stressed university students
Stressed university students might want to add walnuts to their daily diet in the weeks leading up to their next exam. A new clinical trial of undergraduate students during their university studies has shown positive effects of walnut consumption on self-reported measures of mental health and biomarkers of general health.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals differences in diagnosis of psychiatric disorders between Eastern and Western countries
Psychiatrists diagnose psychiatric disorders by observing a patient's symptoms and applying diagnostic criteria, such as those in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which is widely used in the United States. However, the diagnostics tests available for psychiatric disorders do not rely on purely objective data, unlike the...
MedicalXpress
Research shows doctors and their families are less likely to follow guidelines about medicine
Following established guidelines about prescription drugs would seem to be an obvious course of action, especially for the professionals that do the prescribing. Yet doctors and their family members are less likely than other people to comply with those guidelines, according to a large-scale study co-authored by an MIT economist.
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
MedicalXpress
Bad hangovers? Why genetics, personality and coping mechanisms can make a difference
After a good night out you may not be surprised when you wake up feeling rough the next morning. But what may surprise you is if your friends aren't feeling the same way. Some may feel worse, some better and some (if they're lucky) may not feel any of the negative consequences at all.
MedicalXpress
Risk of side effects from cancer immunotherapy linked to genetics
Even as they've revolutionized cancer treatment, drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors can produce a range of adverse, immune-related side effects. In a new study, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute identify, for the first time, inherited genetic variations that place patients at high risk for these complications. The discovery, reported...
Comments / 0