Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Whatcom County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: White Pine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very cold temperatures can lead to frost bite and hypothermia.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 04:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-21 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Near White Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
The mix will continue into Sunday night but change over to all snow.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 05:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Poor visibility in areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The worst conditions are expected over Monida Pass along Interstate 15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 06:10:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Northeastern Crook FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 01:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 10:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County Dense Fog this Morning across northern Johnson County This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility to under a tenth of a mile. * WHERE...Northern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 1030 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Also, there could be rapidly changing visibility to under a tenth of a mile. Slow down when fog is encountered.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4345 7513 4362 7512 4344 7545 4348 7581 4338 7587 4342 7550 4336 7575 4333 7566 4333 7540 4336 7527 TIME Y22M12D18T1800Z-Y22M12D19T0000Z COORD...4342 7547 4344 7545 4347 7570 4345 7570 4348 7581 4339 7583 4337 7581 4335 7563 4339 7559 4341 7553 TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z COORD...4362 7509 4361 7516 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4329 7584 4325 7568 4320 7520 4330 7516 4332 7509 TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D19T1200Z COORD...4338 7531 4346 7540 4344 7545 4348 7581 4342 7586 4322 7587 4320 7548 4324 7541 4330 7540 4330 7534 TIME Y22M12D19T1200Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Minor overbank flooding of farmland along the river is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will be steady through today before beginning a slow fall. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Yockanookany River Ofahoma 19.0 19.0 Sun 7 am CST 18.8 18.0 16.9
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Island Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY.. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Light snow accumulations tonight will be followed by periods of heavy snow developing on Monday. Total snow accumulations up to 14 inches. Wind gusts as high as 135 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting of snow. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will quickly become impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Periods of zero visibility expected.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 10:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; St. Louis A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1048 AM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Castle Danger, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous travel on Minnesota Highway 61. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Beaver Bay, Wolf Lake, Brimson, Castle Danger, Thomas Lake Near Brimson, Larsmont, Highland Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse, Knife River, Alger, Wales, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Pequaywan Lake, Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, and Tettegouche State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Rensselaer WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and the northern and central Taconics in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel due to snow covered and slippery roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-18 07:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT TRAVEL ALONG INTERSTATE 86 BETWEEN POCATELLO AND AMERICAN FALLS Patchy dense freezing fog is reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile along Interstate 86, particularly between the Pocatello Airport and American Falls. Use caution and slow down when you encounter low visibility. The fog is expected to last through around 8:30 am. Locations impacted include American Falls, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge and Bannock Creek Lodge, and Pocatello Airport. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-22 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Wear a hat and gloves to help prevent frostbite. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels. Travel could be difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Kauai North by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-20 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Kauai North FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong front is moving rapidly toward the main Hawaiian Islands. Expect periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 07:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT EASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1200 PM CST, an area of heavy snow was near Larsmont, or 27 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest at 15 mph. Expect visibility below one half mile in heavy snow, and snow covered roads. Locations impacted include Two Harbors, Larsmont, Knife River, and Alger. Other locations impacted by this area of heavy snow include Alger and Palmers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely. Do not use cruise control in winter driving conditions. Consider delaying travel.
Comments / 0