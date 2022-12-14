ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Blizzard in Campbell County prompts business, agency closures and event cancellations

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County businesses, agencies and event organizers are announcing closure, cancellation and rescheduling decisions as this week’s winter storm approaches. This list will be updated as decisions are reported to County 17. Note that businesses’, agencies’ and event organizers’ decisions are subject to change, and those changes may occur with little notice.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

(UPDATED) Campbell County Health opens under modified operation status

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County Health is under modified operation status as of 6:30 a.m. today, Dec. 15, hospital officials said. “We will do our best to update the public on the status of department operations,” the hospital said in a news release. “As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November

Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
BUFFALO, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Woman Sues, Claims Pressure Cooker Exploded Hot Food All Over Her

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying hot food blasted from a pressure cooker and scalded her, a Gillette woman is suing the cooker’s New York-based manufacturer in federal court. Chelsea Lynn Roan filed a legal complaint against Sensio Inc. in the U.S. District Court for...
GILLETTE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy