Watertown, MA

Watertown News

See What Book the Library Chose for This Year’s One Book, One Watertown

The Watertown Free Public Library announced this year’s One Book, One Watertown selection. Find out details provided by the library below:. This year’s One Book, One Watertown selection questions who is permitted to take up space. Big Girl by Lambda Literary Award-winning, Harlem native Mecca Jamilah Sullivan, is a lyrical and tender coming-of-age story set to the rich soundtrack of 1990s Harlem.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Actor Featured in Production of “A Christmas Carol”

The following announcement was provided by The Hanover Theatre:. The cherished family holiday tradition returns to Worcester! Generously sponsored by Assumption University, A Christmas Carol will take The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts’ stage from Saturday, Dec. 17 – Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale now.
WORCESTER, MA
Watertown News

Six Watertown Properties Holding Open Houses This Week

Check out this week’s open houses in Watertown. 286 School St., $975,000 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,696 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Saturday, Dec. 17 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 46 Keenan St., $865,000 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,495 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

A mix of properties were sold this week around town. 50-52 Parker St., 5 bedroom 6 bathroom 3,849 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $1,200,000. 147 Langdon Ave., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,422 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $877,000. 13 Madison Ave. #13, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,614 sq. ft. Condo,...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

City Council Urges State to Remove Watertown Dam

The City Council sent a letter to State officials in support of removing the “Watertown DCR Dam” from the Charles River, near Watertown Square. The Council cited climate resilience, rebuilding the population of fish species in the Charles, and the opposition of the dam by indigenous people in the letter.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
WATERTOWN, MA

