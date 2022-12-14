Read full article on original website
Florida mom charged in 7-year-old’s death, didn’t get medical help in time, police say
Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter's death Friday.
Man dies after altercation at DeLand home, VCSO says
DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a man’s death in a DeLand home this week. Deputies said they discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive in the home at 1964 3rd Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives said Dangerfield had been involved in an...
12-year-old involved in shooting in Lakeland, police say
Lakeland police said a 12-year-old was involved in a shooting on Friday night.
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Lakeland At Sleepover
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Lakeland Friday evening. According to police, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to a residence in the 5500
Rental home surveillance footage captures man accused of going on shooting spree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 has surveillance video showing the man who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Orange County. An Orange County short-term rental owner said she rented to Jailen Houston on Tuesday. In her video, you can see him walking outside the home with a gun.
Florida deputies capture man who allegedly ‘brutally raped and mutilated’ woman
Florida deputies captured a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman last week.
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
Suspicious vehicle at Mexican restaurant leads to two arrested for trafficking meth, cocaine
While out on patrol Tuesday morning, a Hernando County deputy noticed a suspicious car parked at a local restaurant and began to investigate.
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
leesburg-news.com
Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square
A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
Florida man arrested, allegedly struck wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
Mysuncoast.com
5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
Police shoot man as he’s stabbing woman in Winter Haven
Winter Haven police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday after authorities walked in on a 35-year-old man stabbing a woman.
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
Oviedo man killed in SR 417 crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oviedo man died in a crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 in the area of mile marker 41 shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators said the man was driving southbound in...
Florida DUI driver parks on train tracks, walks away: FHP
A Florida woman was accused of driving drunk and abandoning her car on the train tracks on Wednesday night, where it was later hit by a train.
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
Skeletal remains found near Florida high school
Authorities are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found near a high school in Kissimmee Wednesday morning.
