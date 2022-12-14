ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square

A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
LEESBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy