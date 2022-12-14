ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

Holt holiday polar bears tracked down, but significantly damaged

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The holiday polar bears that were stolen from Esker Landin g Park have been found, but they are significantly damaged, Delhi Township said on Facebook.

Despite being bolted to a concrete base, the bears were stolen the night of Dec. 8.

Officials said the bears were recovered over the weekend but have pretty significant damage and can’t be displayed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Holiday polar bears stolen from Holt park

The officials didn’t say if the damage is repairable, but said Delhi Township is working with law enforcement.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-244-1825.

Comments / 3

Rose Ritter
3d ago

why? this is just rotten people need to stop this angry crap. and leave hands off stuff

Reply
4
 

