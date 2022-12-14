Holt holiday polar bears tracked down, but significantly damaged
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The holiday polar bears that were stolen from Esker Landin g Park have been found, but they are significantly damaged, Delhi Township said on Facebook.
Despite being bolted to a concrete base, the bears were stolen the night of Dec. 8.
Officials said the bears were recovered over the weekend but have pretty significant damage and can’t be displayed.ORIGINAL STORY: Holiday polar bears stolen from Holt park
The officials didn’t say if the damage is repairable, but said Delhi Township is working with law enforcement.
If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at 517-244-1825.
