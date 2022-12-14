Read full article on original website
Man who was shot at Full House Tavern dies
MACON — The man who was shot outside the Full House Tavern on Monday has died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday that the victim, 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls, died at the hospital from the wounds he received in the parking lot of the Full House Tavern at 3709 Bloomfield Road.
Testimony beings in preliminary hearing for deadly North Side Heights shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Testimony began on Friday in the preliminary hearing for four of the five defendants charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's North Side over the summer.Officers were called to Brighton Place on Aug. 7 after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts for several rounds fired. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims who had been shot.One victim, Stephone Drayton, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Three other individuals were injured.Four defendants — Hezekiah Nixon, Andrew Johnson, Andre Allen and Tylajae Allen — stood before a judge on Friday. They are...
WTRF
Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly harassing a judge involved with his case
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County judge has allegedly been harassed by a Pittsburgh man who is facing multiple charges, according to CBSNews. The Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus stated that John Rehak, 62, had parked a vehicle on the street where the judge resides. On the top of the car there was a sign that accused the judge of being racist, abusing power, and other accusations.
Pittsburgh-area woman loses $2,500 in sheriff's deputy scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is out $2,500 after a scammer posed as an Allegheny County sheriff's deputy. "I was terrified," Sarah Rabe of West View said. "I was so scared that I was going to be arrested. I never once had dealt with the law in any way shape or form."Rabe was dupped out of the money after a man posing as "Deputy Johnson" with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office called her husband on Wednesday. He told him there is a warrant out for his wife for failing to show up for jury duty and contempt of court.The scammer...
Bond set for Jeannette man charged in Rialto stabbing
A Westmoreland County judge ruled a Jeannette man charged with attempted homicide during a stabbing in front of the Rialto Bar and Bistro last month in downtown Greensburg can be released from jail as he awaits trial. Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani set a $250,000 straight cash bond for Anthony...
Irwin man among 3 suspects nabbed in West Mifflin drug bust
An Irwin man was among three people jailed in Allegheny County this week after drugs, guns and cash were found during a raid in West Mifflin, West Mifflin police said. Police said the illegal items confiscated were heroin, cocaine, pure fentanyl and fentanyl pills, marijuana, as well as four handguns, a rifle and $1,600 in cash.
Police charge Blairsville man in connection with Latrobe burglary, theft
A Blairsville man faces charges after police say he burglarized a Latrobe home and stole a laptop from it. Thursday morning, a man told police that someone entered his Spring Street home and stole his MacBook, backpack and several other items. Using security cameras, Latrobe police found that Vincent Skillings,...
3 people hurt, 1 critically, after vehicle hits 2 homes in Marshall-Shadeland
Three people were taken to local hospitals, including one in critical, but stable, condition after a vehicle struck two homes early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, according to police. Police were called to the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue for a report that an SUV had struck the...
Vehicle hits porch of one property, goes sideways into a neighbor's garage in Derry Township
No one was injured when a vehicle struck the porch and sidewalk of one property, before hitting the garage of another late Friday night, fire officials said. Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said an unidentified driver left Route 217 near its intersection with Route 30 shortly before 11:15 a.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Carnegie man acquitted of 2021 Scott stabbing death
A Carnegie man accused of killing a 70-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Scott last year was found not guilty Friday. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce Beemer announced his verdict in the nonjury trial following three days of testimony, which began on Nov. 1. Vendell Nasir III, 29,...
Police: Homeless man took drugs into Latrobe library
A homeless man faces charges after, police say, he took drugs and hypodermic needles into Latrobe’s Adams Memorial Library. According to police, Alexander Kimmick, 24, locked himself in the library bathroom with the drug paraphernalia on Monday. Library staff told Kimmick to leave to no avail. Kimmick continued to...
wtae.com
Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2
MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
Pittsburgh man accused of harassing judge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been charged with harassing a judge. On Friday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced John Rehak of Mt. Washington was charged via summons with harassment and obstruction of justice.In a release, the sheriff's office said Rehak earlier this month parked a vehicle on the street where an Allegheny County Commons Plea Court judge lives. The vehicle had a sign on top that claimed the judge "had abused their power and was biased and racist among other things," the sheriff's office said.Officials added that the vehicle had cameras in it, including one pointed toward the home. The sheriff's office said it learned Rehak has an ongoing case with the judge and had previously been told by the judge's staff to stop personal emails and handle his affairs through an attorney. "Ensuring the safety of judges, their homes and their staffs is one of the most important duties we carry out," Sheriff Kevin Kraus said in the release. "Anytime a judge is targeted in any way that is inappropriate and unlawful, we will do what is necessary to hold people accountable."
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
5 suspects in August homicide on Pittsburgh’s North Side appear in court
PITTSBURGH — Five suspects in an Aug. 7 homicide appeared in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. A lot of video evidence was shown and a lot of questions remain. Family and friends sat in court for about 3 hours listening to the evidence collected in this case. Twenty-one-year-olds,...
16-year-old Monessen boy charged as adult in fatal November shooting of another teen
A 16-year-old Monessen boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting last month of another Monessen teen. Terry Newton is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Amari Altomore, 16, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday. Newton, who was not in custody as of...
Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant from Plum on Georgia base
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base.Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.Both soldiers served in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade's building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman and held him for authorities.No other details have been released. Wilson remains in Army custody and it was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.
Pittsburgh police arrest 2 men after a chase on and off the Parkway, at least 2 cars struck
Two men were arrested by Pittsburgh Police after a chase ended in a crash downtown Wednesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz reported plainclothes detectives saw a man wanted on a federal drug warrant in the parking lot of a gas station at Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road shortly before 5 p.m.
Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
Police: 2 arrested after pursuit leads to crash in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two people were arrested after a pursuit lead to a crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. According to police, detectives observed a man with an active federal drug warrant in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road just before 5 p.m.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
