In Dallas suburbs, Friday Night Lights make way for cricket

FRISCO, Texas — With the ornate spires of the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple anchoring the skyline behind them, a cricket batsman and bowler eyed each other across a brown grass field. Amid gusty winds, players waiting to bat watched intently from nearby bleachers. No, this is not a scene...
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January

Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
'Band is Band': Meet (and join) the Oak Lawn Band!

DALLAS — If you're looking for a sign to learn or re-learn a musical instrument, this is it! There's a band in Dallas that'd be happy to have you, no matter your music experience (or lack thereof). The Oak Lawn Band has been serving and performing for the local...
Janet Jackson's going on tour! Here's where and when she'll be in Texas

TEXAS, USA — What better way is there to kick off Summer 2023 than to hear the sounds of the Rhythm Nation live?. Janet Jackson announced Monday that she'll be kicking off her "Together Again" Tour in April 2023. She'll bring the girls to the party in Texas starting in June with rapper Ludacris as a special guest.
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street

Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
Celebrate the holiday season with Latin American tradition of 'Las Posadas'

DALLAS — The holiday season is in full swing, and North Texas' Hispanic communities are celebrating with "Las Posadas." But what are "Las Posadas?" In Mexico, Las Posadas (Spanish for "the Inns") celebrations commemorate Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem, while they were in search of shelter on the night of baby Jesus' birth.
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
Duncanville beats familiar Texas state championship foe, North Shore

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the 6A-D1 state championship everyone is used to seeing: Duncanville vs. North Shore. The two schools have squared off in the championship four times in the past five seasons. North Shore was undefeated in these games ... until Saturday. Duncanville took out the kryptonite that was North Shore, defeating the Mustangs, 28-21.
