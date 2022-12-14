This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. His back had been lacerated by whips, forming an angry cacophony of twisted, swollen welts crisscrossing his shoulders, rising over his spine and stretching to his hip. He was famished and exhausted, having run for 10 days through bayous and swamps infested with poisonous snakes and alligators. As he raced toward freedom, White men chased him with bloodthirsty hounds.

