Bethesda, MD

Houston Chronicle

A boy sang with unbridled joy at a school show. Mariah Carey noticed.

Ten-year-old Kevin Johnson III didn't hold back at his school's winter concert. The fourth grader, who is known as Knox, had practiced singing "All I Want for Christmas is You" for weeks, and Tuesday, as he and his classmates gathered in the gym of their Baltimore school to perform for family members, he stood at the front and let his excitement show.
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston Chronicle

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' shows scars of 'Whipped Peter,' slavery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. His back had been lacerated by whips, forming an angry cacophony of twisted, swollen welts crisscrossing his shoulders, rising over his spine and stretching to his hip. He was famished and exhausted, having run for 10 days through bayous and swamps infested with poisonous snakes and alligators. As he raced toward freedom, White men chased him with bloodthirsty hounds.
LOUISIANA STATE

