Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Jersey Company Could Revolutionize EV Battery Recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now, a New Jersey company has been awarded $10 million by the U.S. Department of Energy to work on recycling and reusing batteries for electric vehicles. Princeton NuEnergy Inc. in Bordentown is working on decreasing the cost of recycling and improving the recycling rate of lithium-ion batteries. Chief Strategy Officer Stephen Snyder said the recycling methods being used for EV batteries are hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processes, but Princeton NuEnergy is working on a new approach.
Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition
Chicago-based Quantix announced Wednesday it would be reinforcing its geographic presence and building on its warehousing and trucking operations through its acquisition of Mid-States Packaging. Quantix, a leading chemical industry supply chain services company, said Mid-States full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing, and export services would reinforce its position in the industry. Mid-States has 11 locations […] The post Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition appeared first on Transportation Today.
csengineermag.com
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
Recycling Today
Amcor inks deal with ExxonMobil to receive advanced recycling materials for packaging
Australian packaging solution producer Amcor, with U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, has announced a five-year deal with Irving, Texas-based ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene (PE) in support of its target to achieve 30-percent-recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. Amcor says the volume of material will increase incrementally each year and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the contract period.
Recycling Today
Stora Enso, Huhtamaki advance European paper cup recycling initiative
The Cup Collective, a program founded by paper and board producer Stora Enso and packaging company Huhtamaki, both based in Finland, has welcomed its first partners to the initiative. McDonald’s, SSP Group, C2 Centre and the National Railway Company of Belguim (SNCB) have announced they have joined the program, which...
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Continental tracks rubber supply chain to verify responsible sourcing
KORBACH, Germany (BRAIN) — Continental Tires teamed with a digital tracking platform to develop a technology to verify the origin of responsibly sourced natural rubber at every stage of the supply chain leading to the customer. Security Matters, the tracking platform developer, specializes in digital tracking by using unalterable...
industrytoday.com
Electric Composite Press for US Aerospace Company
German BBG supplies an electric composite press for aircraft interior parts to a reputed aerospace company in the USA. BBG supplies electric composite press for US aerospace company. Press for aircraft interior parts shows compelling performance in the pilot plant. Mindelheim/Germany. BBG, the Mindelheim-based systems partner for the plastics processing...
takeitcool.com
Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Asphalt Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Asphalt. Report Features Details. Product Name Asphalt. Process Included Asphalt Production From Distilling the Crude. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waga Energy Relocates to New, Larger Headquarters to Accommodate Growth
Waga Energy will move to an 80,000 square foot building in Eybens, in the Greater Grenoble, France area. Waga Energy’s ambition is to position the site as an international center for excellence in cryogenic technology and the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) and other renewable gases. Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a specialist in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG) from landfill gas, announced that it acquired a three-story building in Eybens, south of Grenoble, France, in November. The company will move its headquarters and all Grenoble-area employees to the new location in February 2023.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
marinelink.com
Equinor Books Solstad's Battery-hybrid PSV Duo
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore's Normand Naley and Sea Frost platform supply vessels have been awarded five-year contracts by Equinor in the UK. Both contracts, of an undisclosed value, will be in effect for five years, starting in January 2023. The contracts include options for further extensions. The Sea...
Comments / 0