korncountry.com
Local kids get to ‘Shop-With-A-Cop’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbus Police Department officers, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post troopers, and about 150 children all participated in the annual “Shop-With-A-Cop” on Sunday, at Walmart in Columbus. Thanks to the community’s monetary donations to this cause, less fortunate kids in...
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
WTHR
Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian. During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't. Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along...
Thousands of toys given away to families in need across Central Indiana
The WRTV Toy Drive is serving thousands of Hoosier families across Indianapolis and beyond this holiday season. For our 22nd year, we are supporting more than eight organizations in Central Indiana.
korncountry.com
Barth. Co. Solid Waste Management announces Holiday closings
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management (BCSWMD) has announced their closings for the Holidays. The Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center and BCSWMD offices will be closed December 23, December 26, December 30, and January 2, 2023. The Bartholomew County Landfill and the Petersville and Harrison Township Saturday Convenience Stations...
Central Indiana has a need for adopting older children, DCS says
The Indiana Department of Child Services says the need is always great for families to adopt older children whose road to a forever home can have some of the most obstacles.
Neighbors cautious after porch pirate swipes packages from a McCordsville home
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in tracking down a porch pirate who brazenly took a number of packages from someone's home. Doorbell camera video shows the moment someone - whose face is covered in a hat and facemask - marches...
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
Over 38,000 Thousand Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
Fox 19
‘One of the worst fires:’ 14 crews help put out Indiana blaze
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a southeastern Indiana grain processing plant Thursday where more than a dozen crews had to work through the night to put it out. Dillsboro Fire Chief Lt. Kevin Turner says 14 fire departments were dispatched to Laughery Valley Co-Op around 4:35...
Local News Digital
S.R. 3 near Decatur County now open
GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that southbound State Road 3, near the community of Craig, Indiana, is now officially open at the railroad crossing just west of Greensburg. Northbound S.R. 3 is closing for about a week as the southbound lanes reopen. S.R. 3, heading...
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Overnight Winter Weather Advisories end
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Wayne and Fayette counties until 3 a.m. A dusting of up to an inch of snow will be possible this evening across central Indiana. As temperatures continue to drop into the low 20s, it will become more likely for...
WTHR
Holiday weekend gas prices are lower than last year
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis are averaging $3.02 a gallon heading into the holiday week, according to GasBuddy.com. That's below the national average of $3.09 and it's less expensive than Christmas week in 2021. Gas is at its lowest price point in a year and a half,...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
