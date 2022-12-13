ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Local kids get to ‘Shop-With-A-Cop’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbus Police Department officers, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post troopers, and about 150 children all participated in the annual “Shop-With-A-Cop” on Sunday, at Walmart in Columbus. Thanks to the community’s monetary donations to this cause, less fortunate kids in...
Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian. During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't. Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along...
Barth. Co. Solid Waste Management announces Holiday closings

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management (BCSWMD) has announced their closings for the Holidays. The Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center and BCSWMD offices will be closed December 23, December 26, December 30, and January 2, 2023. The Bartholomew County Landfill and the Petersville and Harrison Township Saturday Convenience Stations...
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
‘One of the worst fires:’ 14 crews help put out Indiana blaze

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Fire broke out at a southeastern Indiana grain processing plant Thursday where more than a dozen crews had to work through the night to put it out. Dillsboro Fire Chief Lt. Kevin Turner says 14 fire departments were dispatched to Laughery Valley Co-Op around 4:35...
S.R. 3 near Decatur County now open

GREENSBURG, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says that southbound State Road 3, near the community of Craig, Indiana, is now officially open at the railroad crossing just west of Greensburg. Northbound S.R. 3 is closing for about a week as the southbound lanes reopen. S.R. 3, heading...
Holiday weekend gas prices are lower than last year

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis are averaging $3.02 a gallon heading into the holiday week, according to GasBuddy.com. That's below the national average of $3.09 and it's less expensive than Christmas week in 2021. Gas is at its lowest price point in a year and a half,...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
