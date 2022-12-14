Panorama December Girls Scramble Results

(Panora) Several girls wrestling teams were in action on Tuesday at Panorama.

Audubon was led by 2nd placed finishes from Laura McCarville and Emily Foran while Stefi Beisswenger placed 3rd.

SWAT had wins from Evy Marlin, Ady Lundquist, Ellen Gerlock, and Grace Britten. Placing 2nd were Mia South, Lilliana Tafoya, and Rio Johnson.

Panorama’s champions included Jacie Baker and Elizabeth Handy. Placing 2nd were Kodi Lynch, Rileigh Pierce, Hali Klingenberg, Karli Rumley, Jeslyn Ortega, and Georgia Flanery.

Paola Gonzalez and Markley Yanes each finished 1st for Riverside. The Lady Dawgs had Clara Mages and Jayden Carrigan place 2nd.