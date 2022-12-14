Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Here’s a Sneak Peek of Little Big Town Performing on ‘A Home for the Holidays’ [Watch]
CBS will air the heartwarming holiday special, A Home for the Holidays, for the 24th year in 2022. The program aims to raise awareness for adoption from foster care, and 2022's lineup is star-studded. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani are among the artists who will...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Jelly Roll Admits Spiritual Hypocrisy in Gritty ‘Need a Favor’ [Listen]
Jelly Roll's latest song is a familiar one for anyone who hasn't folded their hands and bowed their head in a while. "Need a Favor" tells the story of man on the verge of losing the love of his life. With nowhere else to turn, he looks to God to do him a favor, even if he doesn't deserve it.
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Morgan Evans Shares How He Stops the Mental ‘Spiral’ Following Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans is opening up about how he's coping following his divorce from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini. In a new interview on Apple Music Country's Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Morgan shares a few actions that have helped him in this new season. One thing that Evans...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares First Single, Signs Nashville Record Deal
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16). An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released...
Jennifer Nettles Set to Host American Version of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Dating Show
Jennifer Nettles has a new gig as the host of a dating show coming to FOX called Farmer Wants a Wife. The series is based on the British version of the show, produced by Idol and Got Talent's Fremantle Media. Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere in March. According to...
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in ‘The Godfather’ Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Ending Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini says she understood that the new wears off of every marriage, but for too long she was waiting to feel something similar again. That's when she decided she needed to divorce husband Morgan Evans. Speaking to the Tell Me About it With Jade Iovine podcast, Ballerini expressed confidence...
