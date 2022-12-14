ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Snowmobile, Off-Highway Vehicle Registrations, Permits To Expire Dec. 31

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Undated) Snowmobile and off-highway vehicle registrations purchased this year will expire December 31. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says registrations that aren’t renewed before January 1 will be subject to a five-dollar late fee. All user permits also expire December 31.

IOWA STATE
