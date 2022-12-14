ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Travel back in time with the Rosemount museum!

By Ashley Nanfria
 4 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to step back in time to the grand lavishments of the Victorian Era with a home fit for a royal. The Rosemount Museum can take you there with its unique treasures and its special history to the City of Pueblo.

Built-in 1893, the 37-room mansion was home to John A. and Margaret Thatcher’s family and remained a family residence for 75 years. Decades later, the family wanted to make sure the estate would become open for anyone wanting to tour and learn more about the family’s legacy in Pueblo.

Nearly all furnishings, accessories, decorative arts, paintings, custom woodwork, wall, and window treatments are original to the home. Visitors truly feel as if they are in another era upon first step inside. It’s no question why the home has been dubbed one of Colorado’s “Crown Jewels.”

Visitors can take a guided tour through the mansion Tuesday through Saturday with tours starting at 10 AM.

For more information on how to visit the Rosemount Museum visit their website.

KXRM

