Pedestrian hit and killed on Glenwood Avenue is Raleigh’s 5th fatality in past month

A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed walking on Glenwood Avenue Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said, the fifth pedestrian death by a vehicle in Raleigh in the past month.

The pedestrian, Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was fatally hit around 8:22 a.m. near Rembert Drive by the driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner. Hernandez was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue while the car was traveling westbound, police said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene, Raleigh police said. No charges have been filed, police said later Wednesday.

Police have not said whether Hernandez was using a crosswalk or if a crosswalk is available in the area. The area of the accident is west of Crabtree Valley Mall.

Raleigh pedestrian deaths

Here is a look at other pedestrian deaths in Raleigh in the past month.

▪ A man was killed in a hit-and-run near North New Hope Road on Nov. 11

▪ A woman was killed on South Wilmington Street on Nov. 15.

▪ A 12-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run on Hillsborough Street on Nov. 25.

▪ A man was killed on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard on Nov. 29.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.