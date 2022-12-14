ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pedestrian hit and killed on Glenwood Avenue is Raleigh’s 5th fatality in past month

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB0tN_0jiF7LmG00

A 35-year-old pedestrian was killed walking on Glenwood Avenue Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said, the fifth pedestrian death by a vehicle in Raleigh in the past month.

The pedestrian, Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was fatally hit around 8:22 a.m. near Rembert Drive by the driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner. Hernandez was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue while the car was traveling westbound, police said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene, Raleigh police said. No charges have been filed, police said later Wednesday.

Police have not said whether Hernandez was using a crosswalk or if a crosswalk is available in the area. The area of the accident is west of Crabtree Valley Mall.

Raleigh pedestrian deaths

Here is a look at other pedestrian deaths in Raleigh in the past month.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run near North New Hope Road on Nov. 11

A woman was killed on South Wilmington Street on Nov. 15.

▪ A 12-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run on Hillsborough Street on Nov. 25.

A man was killed on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard on Nov. 29.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Best Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in the Raleigh Area

A look back at food news in 2022 in Raleigh reveals an undeniable truth—the best things in life are worth waiting for. It was three years ago now that chef Michael Lee announced his critically acclaimed M Sushi concept would be coming to Cary. When M Sushi finally did...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

3 wanted in NC pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 N. Church St. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
19K+
Followers
461
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy