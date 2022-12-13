NASHVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement responded to an alleged bomb threat in Brown County on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax called in from someone outside the U.S. Brown County dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. alleging that multiple bombs were placed inside and outside of the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar Restaurant, located at 61 South Van Buren Street, according to the Nashville Police Department. Police, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to the area which was then evacuated.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO