Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Barth. Co. Solid Waste Management announces Holiday closings
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management (BCSWMD) has announced their closings for the Holidays. The Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center and BCSWMD offices will be closed December 23, December 26, December 30, and January 2, 2023. The Bartholomew County Landfill and the Petersville and Harrison Township Saturday Convenience Stations...
korncountry.com
Aspire Johnson County announces 2023 legislative priorities
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Aspire Johnson County has announced its priorities for the 2023 Indiana General Assembly session. They include funding for quality early childhood education, policies and incentives for attainable housing, and limited government interference in the free market. “Workforce development is job number one,” noted Aspire President and...
korncountry.com
Local kids get to ‘Shop-With-A-Cop’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Columbus Police Department officers, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post troopers, and about 150 children all participated in the annual “Shop-With-A-Cop” on Sunday, at Walmart in Columbus. Thanks to the community’s monetary donations to this cause, less fortunate kids in...
korncountry.com
Bomb threat in Brown County turns out to be hoax
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement responded to an alleged bomb threat in Brown County on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax called in from someone outside the U.S. Brown County dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. alleging that multiple bombs were placed inside and outside of the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar Restaurant, located at 61 South Van Buren Street, according to the Nashville Police Department. Police, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to the area which was then evacuated.
Comments / 0