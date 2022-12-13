Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba
KENDRICK L HARRINGTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $0. JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000. MACEY HOLLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800. NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
Neshoba Democrat
Woman charged with drugs in jail
A Tennessee woman was charged with hiding illegal drugs, including a loaded syringe, on her person during a visit with an inmate at the Neshoba County Jail last week, the authorities said. The woman, Elizabeth Pagen Stokes, 35, 20 Davidson Court, Crossville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:22 AM on December 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Neshoba Democrat
2 arrested by deputies for burglary
Two Preston men have been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary reported on Highway 21 north last week, the authorities said. The men , Nicholas Houston and Antonious Richard Backstrom, were arrested by Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies in the Silver Star casino parking lot on Dec. 10, Sheriff Eric Clark said.
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage
Oishi Japanese Express located on Hwy 16 West in Carthage was broken into just before 1 am on Thursday, December 15th. Carthage Police Department tells Kicks96 News that it appears the burglar threw a rock at the glass door, causing it to shatter. The thief stole some change from the restaurant and left.
Neshoba Democrat
Two men arrested on Fork Road
Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Fork Road late last month, the authorities said. The driver, Reuben Boatner, 65, 12702 Road 383, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark. He was booked at about...
breezynews.com
Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and other recent arrests
On 12-10-2022, Marqualus Holmes, a 20 year old b/m from, Durant was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Officer Braxton Goza. On 12-10-2022, Jeremy Jenkins, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 12-10-2022,...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests
ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25. BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25. JOHN...
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is in trouble with the sheriff’s department. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. That is basically stealing items that add up to felony charges. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin.
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
Neshoba Democrat
License plate reader spots stolen car on Highway 16
A Tunica man has been arrested and charged last month at one of the casinos in connection with an auto burglary there after license plate readers spotted a stolen vehicle on Highway 16. The man Melvin Isabell, 35, of 1013 Cedar Ridge Cove, Tunica, was arrested by Neshoba County authorities...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Early Morning Accidents in Leake County
1:19 a.m. – There was a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries, car vs. cow, on Hwy 16 west, near Old Robinson Road. Vehicle was in the road, unsure about the cow. Officers, fire department, and EMS were dispatched. 5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a...
breezynews.com
Reckless Driver and a Minor Crash in Kosciusko
7:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Kosciusko on Hwy 43 South. Kosciusko Police pulled the vehicle over on South Natchez St and the driver was taken into custody. 11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle...
kicks96news.com
Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
breezynews.com
Sheriff’s office investigating deer camp and church break-ins in Attala County
Investigators with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office are looking into break-ins throughout the county. According to investigator Jimmy Nunn, a deer camp on Attala Road 4106 was broken into over the weekend. Items taken include guns, crossbows, and a Polaris side by side. Additionally, New Bethel MB Church on...
kicks96news.com
Rape and Multiple DUIs, Drug Possession, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba
SHERAYAH EADES, 33, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $800. ALYSSA SHA FORNIGLIA, 28, of Conehatta, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. QUALEE L FRYER, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JOHN GATHINGS, 45, of Medina, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
