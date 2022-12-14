ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Keeping yourself and your holiday gifts safe from criminals

By Crystal Jimenez
 4 days ago
As you do your holiday shopping this year, make sure to stay vigilant and ensure you and your items are safe from people who may want to take them.

The Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) is offering tips when it comes to staying safe:

  • Keep your eyes peeled and be aware of your surroundings when walking to your car with purchased items.
  • Shop with somebody, not alone.
  • If you are taking items to your car to keep shopping, move your car around.
  • Do not keep items in your car or trunk.

PSPD said it hasn't had any instances where shoppers were targeted but still wants people to make it inconvenient for criminals to easily take their stuff.

If you are shopping online for your gifts, the best thing to have according to PSPD is a video surveillance system. It is also recommended you keep track of your packages and avoid having them delivered when no one is home.

