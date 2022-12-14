ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Hampton Times

Centennial, YMCA enter into Memorandum of Understanding

Centennial School District is collaborating with the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties to extend its programs, services and staff expertise in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility to district students, staff and families. “This Memorandum of Understanding brings together two organizations working collaboratively to support Centennial School District...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Tom Bosworth Achieves Record-Setting $19.7M Jury Verdict

PHILADELPHIA, PA—Bosworth Law is pleased to announce that with a record-setting jury verdict, Tom Bosworth has become the youngest lead counsel in Pennsylvania to achieve an eight-figure jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The Philadelphia jury awarded a $19.7 million verdict to a medical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hampton Times

Northampton hosts Hometown Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony

The Northampton Township Veterans Advisory Commission recently hosted its 2022 Hometown Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony to honor first responders and military laid to rest at Union Cemetery, 209 Almshouse Road, Richboro. The event took place Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. Despite heavy rainfall, nearly 100 people were in attendance. Color...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location

A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
WARMINSTER, PA
CBS Philly

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County councilman leaves Republicans to join Libertarian Party

Joe Adams, Penndel borough councilman, announced at the council’s meeting Dec. 12 that he would be leaving the Republican Party to join the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. “When I ran for office, it was under the premise to help the community of Penndel and reduce the government’s impact on...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Local news for Southampton, PA.

