Read full article on original website
Monroe Ryan
3d ago
I rather feed him garbage than him be on the street ugh makes it hard for people to want to go out or work late at night
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Reno
A 29-year-old man from Reno was killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night. Reno Police say they responded to the area of South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court around 6:18 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation says the driver failed to manage...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Reno on Wednesday. The crash happened on Military Road in Lemmon Valley at around 8:15 a.m. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown person was struck by an unknown vehicle. The officials stated that the victim...
2news.com
Suspect in Monday Shooting, Sunday Robbery Arrested
Investigators believe Thomas shot someone on N. McCarran Blvd. on Monday. Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks man found guilty of second-degree murder in road rage case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been found guilty of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Isaiah Alexander Norwood will be sentenced on Feb. 22. The case against him began in February 2021 when Norwood engaged in a fatal road rage incident with 19-year-old Thomas Schlessinger.
2news.com
Two Suspects In 2021 Killing Arrested
Cristian Barcenas and Daniel Mendez are now facing open murder charges. Police say they have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Reno man in April 2021.
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
FOX Reno
Man found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Sparks Marina
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the Marina on Monday. Officers with the Sparks Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Prater Way and Howard Drive just before noon on Dec. 12. While on their way to the scene, dispatch received several more calls regarding a man down in the area of McCarran Blvd. and Nichols Way.
2news.com
Police: Convicted Felon Arrested With 60+ Guns, Numerous Drugs in Home
Authorities say they arrested a convicted felon who had more than 60 guns and numerous drugs inside a home. Reno Police say on Friday, officers and detectives from the Regional Gang Unit got information that 25-year-old Adam Ramirez was trying to sell Xanax pills. During a subsequent investigation, officers say...
2news.com
Reno Man Charged in Federal Drug Investigation
A Reno man is back in the United States for his alleged role in a federal investigation involving around 1,000 of methamphetamine. The Justice Department says investigators learned 64-year-old Nassrollah Behmard was arranging for 100 pounds of meth to be delivered from Los Angeles to Reno, while he was in Mexico in March 2022.
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigate Deadly Shooting on El Rancho Drive
Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday night on El Rancho Drive. Police say they found the identified victim around 9 p.m. in the 1800 hundred of El Rancho Drive. They say the man in his 20's, who was shot, died later at Renown Regional Medical...
Record-Courier
Update: Highway 395 reopened through Pine Nut Mountains
Nearly five hours after a fatal collision was reported on Highway 395, the only route through the Pine Nut Mountains has reopened. A traffic camera at Leviathan Mine Road showed traffic was moving as the collision was cleared at 10:10 a.m. First reported at 5:14 a.m., the collision closed the...
Nevada Appeal
Ex-Sparks fire chief faces 4 felonies over steroids
RENO – The felony drug charges facing Sparks’ ex-fire chief involve steroids and none carry potential gang enhancement penalties, the state attorney general’s office said. The criminal complaint the Nevada Attorney General’s office filed Dec. 9 in Sparks Justice Court accuses Mark Lawson of four felony counts...
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 100 block of East I Street. According to Sparks fire chief Derek Keller, the fire was reported by a passerby, who said the entire house was engulfed in flames. Five engines and 21 personnel arrived at the house within 5 minutes to find only the attached side-garage fully engulfed.
2news.com
Lawsuit Alleges Investigator Tracked Reno Mayor Schieve's Personal Car
A lawsuit filed by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve alleges a private investigator put a GPS tracking device on her private car. According to the lawsuit, the device was discovered by chance by a mechanic and was used to track her movements on a minute-by-minute basis. The suit alleges the investigator,...
FOX Reno
More than 60 guns, drugs found inside home of convicted felon in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A convicted felon is back behind bars in Washoe County after police found more than 60 guns and multiple illegal drugs inside his home. Officers with a regional gang unit were notified on December 9 that Adan Ramirez, 25, was attempting to sell Xanax pills and was in possession of multiple guns some of which were reported stolen.
2news.com
Crews Work to Put Out House Fire in North Valleys
(December 15, 2022) A fire broke out in the North Valleys Thursday afternoon, behind the Maverick Gas Station on Panther Drive. The Reno Fire Department says it happened at an abandoned house, and there was another fire at this location last year. At least nine Reno Fire units responded. As...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday. On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno. The program is...
FOX Reno
One hospitalized after abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation from an abandoned home goes up in flames in Panther Valley Thursday evening, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) said. At approximately 4:20 p.m., they responded to a report of a structure fire at...
Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle
After a tracking device placed by a private investigator was discovered on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s personal vehicle, attorneys on behalf of Schieve filed a complaint requesting restitution, among other actions. The post Lawsuit: Private investigator placed GPS tracking device on Reno mayor’s vehicle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 3