Saint Louis, MO

Adam Sandler coming to St. Louis during 2023 tour

By Associated Press, Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Comedian Adam Sandler will be stopping in St. Louis in 2023 after extending his tour to eleven new cities. He will be at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, on Friday, February 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at livenation.com . FOX 2 will also be giving away tickets all next week. Check our contests page for the sweepstakes starting on Monday .

Sandler has performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. His first comedy special in twenty years and filmed for Netflix during his last concert tour.

The Associated Press reports that The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”

His role as Howard Ratner in “Uncut Gems” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.

Adam Sandler’s 2023 North American tour

  • Sunday, Feb. 5 Chicago, IL United Center
  • Monday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
  • Tuesday, Feb. 7 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
  • Wednesday, Feb. 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
  • Friday, Feb. 10 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
  • Monday, Feb. 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center
  • Tuesday, Feb. 14 Austin, TX Moody Center
  • Wednesday, Feb. 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
  • Friday, Feb. 17 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
  • Saturday, Feb. 18 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Community Policy