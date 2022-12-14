ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes

The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Free Christmas Day Buffet At Woodchips BBQ In Lapeer

Once again the fine folks at Woodchips BBQ in downtown Lapeer are going above and beyond to help those in need this holiday season. Owner Patrick Hingst and his awesome staff will be providing a free Christmas day buffet for anyone in need - no questions asked. This is the...
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with spray paint

Eastpointe, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnancy center in Macomb County was vandalized Saturday morning. Now, police are searching for the people responsible. Several spray-painted messages were left on the walls at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, the pro-life, crisis pregnancy center in Eastpointe. This is not the first time a pro-life...
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Animal rescue frees deer from plastic bucket

With the help of a South Lyon animal rescue, a Bloomfield Township deer was released from a plastic Halloween bucket that had been trapped over its nose and mouth for at least 10 days. “He was getting desperate,” said Heather Ineich of South Lyon Murphy Animal Recovery, noting that Bloomfield...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant

Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Cutting ties with people and how to start new

People make up so much of our life. But sometimes those same people, and the organizations that they are part of, can be harmful. That harm can reach such a degree that we have to remove ourselves from the situation entirely. As a result, people all over America have been...
DETROIT, MI

