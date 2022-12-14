Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes
The holidays are coming, and if you’re looking for a new dish or two to add to your menu this year, look no further than southeast Michigan’s eateries. Metro Detroit is filled with restaurants that employ primo chefs that make some of the most mouthwatering dishes around — and we got some of them to […] The post Home for the Holidays: Metro Detroit Chefs’ Top Holiday Recipes appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Free Christmas Day Buffet At Woodchips BBQ In Lapeer
Once again the fine folks at Woodchips BBQ in downtown Lapeer are going above and beyond to help those in need this holiday season. Owner Patrick Hingst and his awesome staff will be providing a free Christmas day buffet for anyone in need - no questions asked. This is the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a great breakfast spot? This restaurant has something for everybody
Going out to breakfast with friends and family is always fun, but it isn’t always easy to find a spot to accommodate every dietary need. Jon Schwartz, the Executive Chef at Anna’s House, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss some options for all appetites.
fox2detroit.com
Mixing up festive holiday drinks with local Detroit bar "The Upright"
The Upright is located within Oak & Reel, the award-winning Milwaukee Junction restaurant at 2921 East Grand Blvd, Detroit. For more info visit www.TheUprightDetroit.com.
fox2detroit.com
Family of alligators found in east side Detroit home during eviction
The gators were found inside a home on Detroit’s eastside during an eviction. Court officers called animal control for backup when they found it along with three baby alligators inside a tank.
fox2detroit.com
The Detroit Youth Choir presents a “Joyful” Christmas concert
The concert will be Friday, December 23, 7 p.m at Central Baptist Church. Tickets are $25 online at www.detroitmi.gov/events. For more info and upcoming audition details visit Detroityouthchoir.org.
HometownLife.com
'We do it for the kids:' Livonia couple's Christmas light display designed to draw smiles
Mike and Jen Jessen's home is one that people will drive out of their way just to pass by. The sidewalks are lined with candy cane arches, Santa sits atop the roof in his sleigh and twinkling lights dot the yard and trees. "We do it for the kids around...
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with spray paint
Eastpointe, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnancy center in Macomb County was vandalized Saturday morning. Now, police are searching for the people responsible. Several spray-painted messages were left on the walls at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, the pro-life, crisis pregnancy center in Eastpointe. This is not the first time a pro-life...
The Oakland Press
Animal rescue frees deer from plastic bucket
With the help of a South Lyon animal rescue, a Bloomfield Township deer was released from a plastic Halloween bucket that had been trapped over its nose and mouth for at least 10 days. “He was getting desperate,” said Heather Ineich of South Lyon Murphy Animal Recovery, noting that Bloomfield...
Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant
Jason Carr’s firing from WDIV-TV (Channel 4) earlier this month came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, who had been a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police throw Christmas party for 4-year-old battling brain cancer
Aniel Mendez's story continues to move the community to action. On Thursday, neighbors and organizations came together and along with officers from the 11th Precinct to donate gifts for the entire family ahead of Christmas day.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, DPD team up to sponsor Christmas for families in need
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries provides shelter for the homeless and food for those in need. At Christmas - they deliver gifts for families who just need a little help. This year Detroit police officers from the 7th Precinct got to be Santa's helpers.
Shelter dogs visit University of Michigan students during exam week
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Warm cuddles and tasty snacks filled the Newnan Academic Advising Center in Angell Hall Wednesday as three shelter dogs from Detroit visited University of Michigan students. Weekdays, Sarah Krizan is an academic adviser for the College of Literature, Science and the Arts at UM. Weekends, she...
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rotating menu, seafood options keep things fresh at Fillmore Bar and Grill
DEXTER, MI -- For Tyler Wiseley, keeping a restaurant menu fresh is about constantly reinventing. Wiseley is the chef at Fillmore Bar and Grill, a high-end restaurant in Dexter known for its seafood and pasta options. Wiseley joined the Fillmore family with brother Cody Wiseley earlier this year, bringing a fresh take to the kitchen.
wdet.org
Cutting ties with people and how to start new
People make up so much of our life. But sometimes those same people, and the organizations that they are part of, can be harmful. That harm can reach such a degree that we have to remove ourselves from the situation entirely. As a result, people all over America have been...
