Las Vegas, NV

Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Elkhorn, Decatur

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the far north part of town. Police say the homicide occurred in the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard. Police have not released additional...
